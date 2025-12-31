College Football Playoff Quarterbacks Ranked 1 Through 8

The 2025 college football regular season is complete, the Heisman Trophy has been awarded, and the bowl season has begun. There are some outstanding quarterbacks set to do battle!

1. Fernando Mendoza – Indiana Hoosiers

This list cannot begin with anyone other than the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and leader for the unbeaten and No. 1-seeded Indiana Hoosiers. Fernando Mendoza has completed 71.5 percent of his passes for just shy of 3,000 yards with 33 touchdowns and only six interceptions while adding 240 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. His stats are excellent, but the way he has elevated his team in critical moments is just as important. Think back to his game-winning drives at Iowa or at Penn State, or the huge plays late against Ohio State and Oregon in monumental wins for IU. Mendoza was a landslide Heisman winner, and he’s the top quarterback entering the College Football Playoff.

2025-26 Stats: 2,980 Passing YDS, 33 TD, 6 INT, 18 SACK, 240 Rushing YDS, 6 TD

Next Matchup: Indiana (-7.5) vs. Alabama

2. Julian Sayin – Ohio State Buckeyes

There was uncertainty about the quarterback position for the Ohio State Buckeyes after Will Howard graduated, but redshirt freshman Julian Sayin has erased all doubts. Accuracy is critical, and he led the country with a completion percentage of 78.4 while throwing for 31 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Sayin has incredible weapons at his disposal, but he deserves credit for playing at such a high level despite his young age and relative inexperience. The only real negative for Sayin is that he has not really shown the ability to be a threat with his legs, which could be a detriment for Ohio State as they face great defenses like Georgia or Indiana.

2025-26 Stats: 3,323 Passing YDS, 31 TD, 6 INT, 11 SACK, -2 Rushing YDS, 0 TD

Next Matchup: Ohio State (-9.5) vs. Miami (FL)

3. Trinidad Chambliss – Ole Miss Rebels

There are valid arguments for other SEC quarterbacks to take this third spot, but it goes to Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss. The transfer senior did not begin the season as the starter, sitting behind Austin Simmons until September 13, when he took over against Arkansas. Despite missing those early games, he has thrown for more than 3,000 yards with 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions, and he’s completing better than 65 percent of his passes. Chambliss has added 506 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He played well against Georgia and Oklahoma and was rock-solid in very trying circumstances in the Egg Bowl. Chambliss has been a steady force for the Rebels, and he’s my top-ranked SEC quarterback because of that consistency.

2025-26 Stats: 3,298 Passing YDS, 19 TD, 3 INT, 13 SACK, 506 Rushing YDS, 8 TD

Next Matchup: Ole Miss (+6.5) vs. Georgia

4. Dante Moore – Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have dealt with significant injuries on offense throughout the season. Still, the ultra-talented sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has weathered the storm and led the offense to nearly 40 points per game. Moore has completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 28 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, and he’s shown the ability to make a few plays with his legs, rushing for 196 yards and two scores. The Ducks are 12-1 and expect to get their full complement of receivers back for the CFP, making them a trendy pick to run to the title, ala Ohio State in 2024.

2025-26 Stats: 3,046 Passing YDS, 28 TD, 8 INT, 12 SACK, 196 Rushing YDS, 2 TD

Next Matchup: Oregon (-2.5) vs. Texas Tech

5. Gunner Stockton – Georgia Bulldogs

Gunner Stockton’s numbers are not quite those of a few quarterbacks lower on this list, but the junior is proving to be a rugged and reliable leader for the Bulldogs, and Kirby Smart knows what he is getting each time out, something that cannot be said for a few others. Stockton has 23 touchdown passes with only five interceptions, and he has added 442 rushing yards with eight rushing touchdowns. Stockton was not good against Georgia Tech, and he has gone over 300 yards only once this season, putting a cap on how high he can be ranked.

2025-26 Stats: 2,691 Passing YDS, 23 TD, 5 INT, 16 SACK, 442 Rushing YDS, 8 TD

Next Matchup: Georgia (-6.5) vs. Ole Miss

6. Carson Beck – Miami Hurricanes

No one knew how the Carson Beck-to-Miami experiment would turn out. There were plenty of whispers of off-field drama and questions about how seriously Beck took football. On the field, Beck needed to bounce back from shoulder surgery, and he did not really get to practice with his team before the season began. With all of that working against him, it’s fair to call the 2025 season a smashing success for Beck. The Georgia transfer has completed 74.5 percent of his passes for 3,175 yards with 26 touchdowns, and he has generally played really well. Still, his ranking is hurt by his tendency to put the ball in danger at inopportune times. In Miami’s two losses, Beck had four interceptions against Louisville and then two against the SMU Mustangs. Those costly turnovers cannot show up in the College Football Playoff if Miami is to give Ohio State a challenge.

2025-26 Stats: 3,175 Passing YDS, 26 TD, 10 INT, 11 SACK, 33 Rushing YDS, 1 TD

Next Matchup: Miami (FL) (+9.5) vs. Ohio State

7. Ty Simpson – Alabama Crimson Tide

If Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson actually has a back injury that is severely limiting his play, he’s probably over-ranked at No. 7. He belongs near the bottom of this list. Simpson has 3,500 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and only five interceptions, and he was really among the best players in the country in the middle of the season, going a perfect 17-17 against Louisiana-Monroe and then leading the Tide past Wisconsin, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Tennessee in consecutive weeks. Simpson was only 19 of 35 with 122 yards against Auburn and just 19 of 39 for 212 yards in a blowout loss to Georgia.

2025-26 Stats: 3,500 Passing YDS, 28 TD, 5 INT, 29 SACK, 76 Rushing YDS, 2 TD

Next Matchup: Alabama (+7.5) vs. Indiana

8. Behren Morton – Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech is in the College Football Playoff because its defense has been dominant and it has dump-trucked the rest of the Big 12 at the line of scrimmage. Don’t sleep on the Red Raiders’ offense because they can put up some points and are darn good as well. Texas Tech is averaging 42.5 points per game, and senior Behren Morton has been a big part of it with 240 yards per game and 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Now, Morton rotated with Will Hammond some, and there was a brief period when many called for the freshman to replace Morton because of his running ability (Morton has -81 rushing yards this season). In the past four games, Morton has thrown for seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

2025-26 Stats: 2,643 Passing YDS, 22 TD, 4 INT, 17 SACK, -81 Rushing YDS, 0 TD

Next Matchup: Texas Tech (+2.5) vs. Oregon

