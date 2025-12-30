College Football Bowl Games This Week: Best Bets and Predictions

It’s the beginning of the end for the 2025-26 College Football season. Bowl season is upon us, and we’ll spend the next few weeks embracing the final snaps of the season.

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Location: Tampa, FL

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: Wednesday 12:00 p.m. ET

(23) Iowa Hawkeyes vs (14) Vanderbilt Commodores Betting Odds

Spread: IOWA +5.5 (-115) | VAN -5.5 (-105)



Total: Over 46.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: IOWA +175 | VAN -210

(23) Iowa Hawkeyes vs (14) Vanderbilt Commodores Kalshi Odds

Chance: IOWA 35% | VAN 65%

35% | 65% Spread: VAN -3.5 Yes 55¢ | No 46¢

-3.5 Yes 55¢ | No 46¢ Total: Over 47.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢

The Vanderbilt Commodores were left out of the College Football Playoff, but they can still end the year on a high note. The Commodores take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in this year’s ReliaQuest Bowl, looking to prove they deserved a spot in the 12-team field.

Vandy’s reputation has improved immensely in 2025. The Commodores rose up the college football rankings on the strength of an elite offensive unit. They put up 468.5 total yards per game, relying on a balanced attack to keep opponents guessing. Diego Pavia was unstoppable, completing 71.2% of his passes for 266.0 yards per game. Further, he led the team in rushing yards, churning out 826 yards on 152 rushing attempts.

Pavia’s dual-threat approach will be too much for the Hawkeyes to handle. Their secondary has looked leaky at times, but their biggest weakness is defending the run. With Pavia’s free-wheeling approach and a complementary back in Sedrick Alexander, the Commodores will oscillate between passing and running plays to keep Iowa guessing.

Vanderbilt built a new offensive identity this season, and the Commodores are taking their unit out for one last spin. We expect Diego Pavia to step up in the ReliaQuest Bowl and lead his team to a convincing win.

Best Bet: Vanderbilt -3.5

Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Location: Orlando, FL

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: Wednesday 3:00 p.m. ET

(18) Michigan Wolverines vs (13) Texas Longhorns Betting Odds

Spread: MICH +7.5 (-125) | TEX -7.5 (+105)

Total: Over 48.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: MICH +230 | TEX -280

(18) Michigan Wolverines vs (13) Texas Longhorns Kalshi Odds

Chance: MICH 29% | TEX 71%

MICH 29% | TEX 71% Spread: TEX -7.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢

-7.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢ Total: Over 49.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢

A coaching controversy has dampened the Michigan Wolverines’ offseason. Still, we expect them to be ready to go when they take on the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 Citrus Bowl. The Wolverines are substantial underdogs in this ranked matchup, but we know they’ll be ready to go on Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan’s playoff hopes were dashed back in Week 7, following a loss to the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Nevertheless, they’ve stood up to better offensive teams than the Texas Longhorns. The Wolverines ended the campaign with the 22nd-ranked total defense, holding opponents to just over 300 yards per game. Their defensive strength was stopping the run, which will be the x-factor on this New Year’s Eve bowl.

Everyone was fawning over Arch Manning at the start of the season, but the Longhorns’ pivot failed to live up to his billing as a Heisman Trophy contender. He was held to 180 passing yards or fewer in five contests this season and completed just 61.4% of his passes. Manning’s best performances came against inferior competition, and we predict he will have a hard time moving the ball against this Wolverine’s defense.

Clearly, the betting market has taken a stance on Michigan to cover the spread, but there’s more value to be had. We expect the Wolverines to neutralize the Longhorns’ attack and keep the Citrus Bowl within reach. There may be value on the moneyline, but taking this line down to +3.5 on Kalshi could yield maximum return for bettors.

Best Bet: Michigan +3.5

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Location: Memphis, TN

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: Friday 4:30 p.m. ET

Navy Midshipmen vs Cincinnati Bearcats Betting Odds

Spread: NAVY -7.5 (+100) | CIN +7.5 (-122)

Total: Over 53.5 (-122) | Under (+100)

(-122) | Under (+100) Moneyline: NAVY -265 | CIN +215

Navy Midshipmen vs Cincinnati Bearcats Kalshi Odds

Chance: NAVY 70% | CIN 30%

NAVY 70% | CIN 30% Spread: NAVY -7.5 Yes 49¢ | No 54¢

-7.5 Yes 49¢ | No 54¢ Total: Over 53.5 Yes 54¢ | No 50¢

We’re looking past some of the more prestigious bowl offerings and focusing on a Friday clash. The Navy Midshipmen take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl, which will assuredly be a high-scoring affair.

Navy remains the most competent rushing team in the country. The Midshipmen trot out their triple-threat offense 76.9% of the time, netting the service academy 289.3 rushing yards per game, the most among FBS squads. They should have no problem adding to that total against a Bearcats’ defense that ranks 104th in rush yards allowed. More concerning, Cincinnati has given up 228.0 rushing yards per game over its last three games.

At the same time, we don’t trust the Midshipmen to slow down Brendan Sorsby and the Bearcats’ offense. Cincinnati ranked in the top 40 in total and scoring offense, thanks in large part to its dual-threat quarterback moving the ball efficiently downfield. Navy has struggled to defend against worse teams than the Bearcats, ensuring Cinci’s success in Memphis.

Both teams are capable of moving the ball, and neither team is particularly interested in defending. With that, this one should have no problem soaring over the total. The current line is significantly short of our projections, meaning bettors could maximize value on an alternate number. For our purposes, we’re taking the free cash on over 53.5.

Best Bet: Over 53.5

