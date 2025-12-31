Ranking the 8 Head Coaches in the College Football Playoff

As the College Football Playoff is set to begin later this week, we take a look at the 8 head coaches in the field and where they rank amongst each other.

#1 Kirby Smart: Georgia

Kirby Smart is the longest tenured head coach of anyone in the College Football Playoff. He also has the best resume of any coach in the College Football Playoff, leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back National Titles in 2021 and 2022, marking the program’s first championships since the 80s. As long as Kirby is at the helm, Georgia will always be among the top in the recruiting rankings and right in the middle of the National Championship conversation, making him the top coach in the field in the College Football Playoff.

Overall Coaching Record: 117-20

Next Matchup: Georgia (-6.5) vs. Ole Miss

#2 Curt Cignetti: Indiana

Perhaps the most remarkable turnaround in College Football history is the Indiana Hoosiers. It is not hyperbole to say that Indiana was the worst power-five program in the country for most of the school’s history. What Curt Cignetti has done in just two seasons is nothing short of remarkable. Two years, two playoff births, and it enters this year as the No. 1 overall seed after dethroning Ohio State to win the Big Ten Championship. Indiana has as good a chance as any team to win this year’s National Title.

Overall Coaching Record: 43-6

Next Matchup: Indiana (-7.5) vs. Alabama

#3 Ryan Day: Ohio State

Say what you want about Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been at the center of the National Championship discussion for essentially his entire tenure. The ability to block out the noise after last year’s disaster of a loss to Michigan and lead Ohio State to a National Championship cannot be understated. For the fifth time in his seven seasons as the head man, Day has the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff. His experience alone makes him among the top coaches in this year’s Playoff.

Overall Coaching Record: 82-11

Next Matchup: Ohio State (-9.5) vs. Miami (FL)

#4 Dan Lanning: Oregon

All Dan Lanning has done since taking over in Eugene is win. His 47-7 overall record has the Oregon Ducks consistently competing in the College Football Playoff. His success with three different quarterbacks in Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and now Dante Moore proves he finds a way to win with whatever roster he has, making him a top-four coach in this year’s Playoff. The one thing Lanning has left to prove at Oregon is if he can lead the Ducks all the way to a National Championship.

Overall Coaching Record: 47-7

Next Matchup: Oregon (-2.5) vs. Texas Tech

#5 Kalen DeBoer: Alabama

It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows in Tuscaloosa since Kalen DeBoer arrived. He was tasked with filling the shoes of arguably the greatest college coach of all time, Nick Saban, an almost impossible task. After last year’s disappointment and this year’s Week 1 loss to Florida State, fans were ready to help pay his buyout to get rid of him. DeBoer has overcome the adversity and has the Crimson Tide back where they belong, competing for a National Title. Say what you want about DeBoer, but he coached in a National Championship just two years ago, as he now looks to lead Alabama back to prominence.

Overall Coaching Record: 57-16

Next Matchup: Alabama (+7.5) vs. Indiana

#6 Joey McGuire: Texas Tech

Texas Tech saw its most successful season in years, led by head coach Joey McGuire. McGuire has turned the Red Raiders’ fortunes around since taking over in 2022 and has now led them to the program’s first-ever Big 12 title. Thanks to their dominant season, Texas Tech enjoyed a bye in Round 1 and will face Oregon in the Quarterfinals.

Overall Coaching Record: 35-17

Next Matchup: Texas Tech (+2.5) vs. Oregon

#7 Mario Cristobal: Miami

Miami’s decision to stick with Mario Cristobal after last season has paid off. Despite not earning a bid to the ACC Title game, the Hurricanes’ 10-2 record was enough to earn them the No. 10 seed as the lone ACC representative in this year’s Playoff.

Overall Coaching Record: 95-78

Next Matchup: Miami (FL) (+9.5) vs. Ohio State

#8 Pete Golding: Ole Miss (Interim)

College Football’s worst-kept secret finally came to fruition after this year’s Egg Bowl, when Lane Kiffin accepted the job as the new Head Coach of the LSU Tigers. Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is set to lead Ole Miss into the Playoff after the Rebels completed their best season in decades. Golding has been around winning, serving as the defensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama for five seasons before joining Kiffin’s staff in Oxford. Golding has a prime opportunity to make a case to be the full-time guy.

Overall Coaching Record: 1-0

Next Matchup: Ole Miss (+6.5) vs. Georgia

