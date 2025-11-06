College Football Week 11: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

Entering Week 11 in college football, the race in the SEC continues to heat up. As the postseason looms, every game matters as each contending conference team looks to remain in the mix. Meanwhile, non-contenders look to play spoiler to their conference foes. With another week of big-time matchups set for this weekend’s slate, please take a look at our predictions for each SEC battle.

No. 5 Georgia (-8.5) @ Mississippi State

Georgia survived a scare in the swamp in Week 10, and with the College Football Playoff looming, expect Kirby Smart to have his team understand what’s at stake. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are coming fresh off Jeff Lebby’s first SEC win, which alone should have the rising squad hungry for more conference wins. However, Lebby’s second win will have to wait, as Georgia gears up for a postseason run, using this game to find its rhythm down the stretch.

Prediction: Georgia 38, Mississippi State 24

The Citadel @ No. 6 Ole Miss (-54.5)

Ole Miss is coming fresh off a dominant home win over a struggling South Carolina team. Although the Rebels aren’t on a bye, this automatic win against the Citadel very well should be considered one. The traveling Bulldogs are outmatched, and against a determined Ole Miss team, this game could get ugly quickly.

Prediction: Ole Miss 70, Citadel 6

No. 3 Texas A&M (-7.5) @ No. 22 Missouri

Texas A&M enters this matchup as the lone undefeated team remaining in the SEC. The Aggies have championship aspirations, but they’ll face a tough test with a Missouri team that understands their last real shot at making a late push for a playoff bid is to upset Mike Elko’s squad. This matchup could go down to the wire, but I like the road team’s chances of keeping its perfect season alive.

Prediction: Texas A&M 34, Missouri 27

Auburn @ No. 16 Vanderbilt (-6.5)

Auburn’s football program is at an all-time low after its embarrassing loss to Kentucky in Week 10, a performance that cost head coach Hugh Freeze his job. On the flip side, Vandy is coming off a disappointing loss to Texas, in what could be viewed as the nail in the coffin for the team’s playoff hopes. That said, expect Vanderbilt to come out looking to make a statement against the Tigers in this matchup.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 40, Auburn 13

LSU @ No. 4 Alabama (-9.5)

Another disappointing team whose recent struggles cost its head coach his job is LSU, which now moves forward without Brian Kelly running the show. The Tigers have the talent to compete in this matchup, but given their struggles this season, it’s hard to put any stock in them pulling off a road upset. Considering Alabama looks like a true championship contender at this point in the season, it won’t be a shock to see Kalen DeBoer’s squad carry over the same dominance with which they beat LSU last season.

Prediction: Alabama 41, LSU 20

Florida (-3.5) @ Kentucky

Florida nearly upset a top-ranked Georgia team last weekend in arguably the ugliest game of the college football season. The Gators have the talent to compete with almost any team in the league, but their inconsistent play puts them in a position of being untrusted by nearly every football mind in the nation. However, against a Kentucky team that miraculously beat Auburn this past weekend in another sloppy performance, Florida should win this matchup with ease.

Prediction: Florida 38, Kentucky 10

