Week 11 College Football Predictions for All 16 Top 25 Matchups

We are in the stretch drive of the college football season, and Week 11 is loaded with another jaw-dropping slate. Check out our predictions for all 16 Top 25 matchups!

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Time: Friday 9:00 p.m. ET

Friday 9:00 p.m. ET Spread: MEM -3.5 | Total: 54.5

MEM -3.5 | 54.5 Moneyline: MEM -155 | TULN +135

Memphis wasn’t included in the inaugural CFP rankings. Expect them to come out firing against Tulane.

Predicted Outcome: Memphis 35 – Tulane 27

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Time: Friday 9:00 p.m. ET

Friday 9:00 p.m. ET Spread: USC -14.5 | Total: 50.5

USC -14.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: USC -800 | NW +500

Northwestern might not be able to pull off the outright upset, but this game will be much closer than the betting line implies.

Predicted Outcome: USC 24 – Northwestern 21

Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: TTU -10.5 | Total: 52.5

TTU -10.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: TTU -425 | BYU +320

This is Texas Tech’s chance to prove it is the real deal. BYU won’t keep pace offensively.

Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech 34 – BYU 20

Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium

Davis Wade Stadium Location: Starkville, MS

Starkville, MS Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: UGA -9.5 | Total: 56.5

UGA -9.5 | 56.5 Moneyline: UGA -340 | MSST +270

Mississippi State could have another upset in its crosshairs. Georgia barely cashes on a late-game drive.

Predicted Outcome: Georgia 28 – Mississippi State Bulldogs 25

Stadium: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium Location: University Park

University Park Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: IND -14.5 | Total: 48.5

IND -14.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: IND -800 | PENN +500

This could upset the entire balance of college football. We’re calling Penn State with the massive upset at Beaver Stadium.

Predicted Outcome: Penn State 24 – Indiana 23

Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium Location: West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette, IN Time: Saturday 1:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: OSU -30.5 | Total: 47.5

OSU -30.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: OSU -20000 | PUR +3000

This number is beyond Ohio State’s reach. Still, a convincing win nonetheless.

Predicted Outcome: Ohio State Buckeyes 31 – Purdue 7

The Citadel Bulldogs vs (6) Ole Miss Rebels

Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Location: Oxford, MS

Oxford, MS Time: Saturday 1:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: N/A | Total: N/A

N/A | N/A Moneyline: N/A

Whatever this line opens at, back the Rebels.

Predicted Outcome: Ole Miss 66 – The Citadel 3

Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium Location: Iowa City, IA

Iowa City, IA Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: ORE -6.5 | Total: 40.5

ORE -6.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: ORE -225 | IOWA +190

This total implies that Iowa will be ready to play, making it hard for Oregon to cover the number.

Predicted Outcome: Oregon 21 – Iowa 18

Stadium: Faurot Field

Faurot Field Location: Columbia, MO

Columbia, MO Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: TA&M -6.5 | Total: 47.5

TA&M -6.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: TA&M -230 | MIZZ +195

Texas A&M’s perfect run comes to an end in Week 11. Missouri keeps its playoff hopes alive.

Predicted Outcome: Missouri 24 – Texas A&M 23

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -28.5 | Total: 45.5

MIA -28.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: MIA -20000 | SYR +3000

Miami is hanging on by a thread. Thankfully, Syracuse cut loose weeks ago.

Predicted Outcome: Miami 42 – Syracuse 10

Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET Spread: VAN -6.5 | Total: 45.5

VAN -6.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: VAN -240 | AUB +200

No way this SEC clash goes over the total. Vandy breaks free in the second half to cover.

Predicted Outcome: Vanderbilt 22 – Auburn 15

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Time: Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET Spread: WASH -10.5 | Total: 44.5

WASH -10.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: WASH -500 | WISC +360

At this point, it’s time to auto-bet against Wisconsin. Washington still won’t get the credit it deserves.

Predicted Outcome: Washington 20 – Wisconsin 7

Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET Spread: LOU -20.5 | Total: 50.5

LOU -20.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: LOU -1800 | CAL +900

Cal doesn’t travel well. Louisville cruises but falls short of the number.

Predicted Outcome: Louisville 34 – California 14

Stadium: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET Spread: UVA -6.5 | Total: 47.5

UVA -6.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: UVA -240 | WAKE +200

Wake Forest puts forth a valiant effort, but this has Virginia win/cover written all over it.

Predicted Outcome: Virginia 27 – Wake Forest 20

Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: ND -25.5 | Total: 55.5

ND -25.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: ND -5000 | NAVY +1500

Notre Dame gets caught sleeping early, but still finds a way to win in the latter stages of the contest.

Predicted Outcome: Notre Dame 31 – Navy 17

Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: ALA -9.5 | Total: 50.5

ALA -9.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: ALA -340 | LSU +270

Alabama absolutely annihilates LSU in this spot. It’s not even close.

Predicted Outcome: Alabama 35 – LSU 10

