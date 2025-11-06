Week 11 College Football Predictions for All 16 Top 25 Matchups
Grant White
Host · Writer
We are in the stretch drive of the college football season, and Week 11 is loaded with another jaw-dropping slate. Check out our predictions for all 16 Top 25 matchups!
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Tulane Green Wave vs (22) Memphis Tigers
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Time: Friday 9:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: MEM -3.5 | Total: 54.5
- Moneyline: MEM -155 | TULN +135
Memphis wasn’t included in the inaugural CFP rankings. Expect them to come out firing against Tulane.
Predicted Outcome: Memphis 35 – Tulane 27
Northwestern Wildcats vs (19) USC Trojans
- Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Time: Friday 9:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: USC -14.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: USC -800 | NW +500
Northwestern might not be able to pull off the outright upset, but this game will be much closer than the betting line implies.
Predicted Outcome: USC 24 – Northwestern 21
(7) BYU Cougars vs (8) Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: TTU -10.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: TTU -425 | BYU +320
This is Texas Tech’s chance to prove it is the real deal. BYU won’t keep pace offensively.
Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech 34 – BYU 20
(5) Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium
- Location: Starkville, MS
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: UGA -9.5 | Total: 56.5
- Moneyline: UGA -340 | MSST +270
Mississippi State could have another upset in its crosshairs. Georgia barely cashes on a late-game drive.
Predicted Outcome: Georgia 28 – Mississippi State Bulldogs 25
(2) Indiana Hoosiers vs Penn State Nittany Lions
- Stadium: Beaver Stadium
- Location: University Park
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: IND -14.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: IND -800 | PENN +500
This could upset the entire balance of college football. We’re calling Penn State with the massive upset at Beaver Stadium.
Predicted Outcome: Penn State 24 – Indiana 23
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
- Location: West Lafayette, IN
- Time: Saturday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: OSU -30.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: OSU -20000 | PUR +3000
This number is beyond Ohio State’s reach. Still, a convincing win nonetheless.
Predicted Outcome: Ohio State Buckeyes 31 – Purdue 7
The Citadel Bulldogs vs (6) Ole Miss Rebels
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Location: Oxford, MS
- Time: Saturday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
- Moneyline: N/A
Whatever this line opens at, back the Rebels.
Predicted Outcome: Ole Miss 66 – The Citadel 3
(9) Oregon Ducks vs (20) Iowa Hawkeyes
- Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
- Location: Iowa City, IA
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: ORE -6.5 | Total: 40.5
- Moneyline: ORE -225 | IOWA +190
This total implies that Iowa will be ready to play, making it hard for Oregon to cover the number.
Predicted Outcome: Oregon 21 – Iowa 18
(3) Texas A&M Aggies vs (22) Missouri Tigers
- Stadium: Faurot Field
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: TA&M -6.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: TA&M -230 | MIZZ +195
Texas A&M’s perfect run comes to an end in Week 11. Missouri keeps its playoff hopes alive.
Predicted Outcome: Missouri 24 – Texas A&M 23
Syracuse Orange vs (18) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIA -28.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: MIA -20000 | SYR +3000
Miami is hanging on by a thread. Thankfully, Syracuse cut loose weeks ago.
Predicted Outcome: Miami 42 – Syracuse 10
Auburn Tigers vs (16) Vanderbilt Commodores
- Stadium: FirstBank Stadium
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Time: Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: VAN -6.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: VAN -240 | AUB +200
No way this SEC clash goes over the total. Vandy breaks free in the second half to cover.
Predicted Outcome: Vanderbilt 22 – Auburn 15
(23) Washington Huskies vs Wisconsin Badgers
- Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
- Location: Madison, WI
- Time: Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: WASH -10.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: WASH -500 | WISC +360
At this point, it’s time to auto-bet against Wisconsin. Washington still won’t get the credit it deserves.
Predicted Outcome: Washington 20 – Wisconsin 7
California Golden Bears vs (15) Louisville Cardinals
- Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: LOU -20.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: LOU -1800 | CAL +900
Cal doesn’t travel well. Louisville cruises but falls short of the number.
Predicted Outcome: Louisville 34 – California 14
Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs (14) Virginia Cavaliers
- Stadium: Scott Stadium
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: UVA -6.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: UVA -240 | WAKE +200
Wake Forest puts forth a valiant effort, but this has Virginia win/cover written all over it.
Predicted Outcome: Virginia 27 – Wake Forest 20
Navy Midshipmen vs (10) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: ND -25.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: ND -5000 | NAVY +1500
Notre Dame gets caught sleeping early, but still finds a way to win in the latter stages of the contest.
Predicted Outcome: Notre Dame 31 – Navy 17
LSU Tigers vs (4) Alabama Crimson Tide
- Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: ALA -9.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: ALA -340 | LSU +270
Alabama absolutely annihilates LSU in this spot. It’s not even close.
Predicted Outcome: Alabama 35 – LSU 10
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.