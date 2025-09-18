College Football Week 4: Predicting the Outcomes of Every Top 25 Game
Grant White
Host · Writer
Week 4 of the college football season features a bevy of titillating contests. Which teams should cash in each Top 25 matchup?
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
(17) Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. (16) Utah Utes
- Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Utah -2.5 | Total: 58.5
- Moneyline: Utah -152 | Texas Tech +126
Texas Tech’s offense will meet its match in Utah’s defense. Utes in a nail-biter.
Predicted Outcome: Utah 24 – Texas Tech 22
UAB Blazers vs. (15) Tennessee Volunteers
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET
- Spread: Tennessee -38.5 | Total: 69.5
- Moneyline: N/A
This total is a testament to UAB’s offense, while also an indictment of its suspect defense.
Predicted Outcome: Tennessee 52 – UAB 24
Oregon State Beavers vs. (6) Oregon Ducks
- Stadium: Autzen Stadium
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Time: Saturday 3 p.m. ET
- Spread: Oregon -35.5 | Total: 56.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Weaker offenses have already exposed Oregon State. Ducks fly high in this rivalry clash.
Predicted Outcome: Oregon 55 – Oregon State 17
Purdue Boilermakers vs. (24) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Notre Dame -25.5 | Total: 54.5
- Moneyline: Notre Dame -4000 | Purdue +1400
Notre Dame is hanging on by a thread, and Purdue could send this group into a spiral. Irish escape in a close one.
Predicted Outcome: Notre Dame 27 – Purdue 24
(21) Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Michigan -2.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: Michigan -130 | Nebraska +108
Michigan has been tested early, and another road contest will be its undoing. Nebraska goes 4-0.
Predicted Outcome: Nebraska 31 – Michigan 21
Kent State Golden Flashes vs. (7) Florida State Seminoles
- Stadium: Doak Campbell Stadium
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Florida State -45.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: N/A
FSU is trying to make amends for last year’s undoing. Their redemption tour continues.
Predicted Outcome: Florida State 49 – Kent State 7
Tulane Green Wave vs. (13) Ole Miss Rebels
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Location: Oxford, MS
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Ole Miss -12.5 | Total: 61.5
- Moneyline: Ole Miss -430 | Tulane +330
Tulane will be a trendy pick this weekend, but Ole Miss is too much to handle.
Predicted Outcome: Ole Miss 35 – Tulane 21
(22) Auburn Tigers vs. (11) Oklahoma Sooners
- Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Location: Norman, OK
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Oklahoma -6.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: Oklahoma -235 | Utah +190
Oklahoma has something to prove, and we still don’t trust Auburn.
Predicted Outcome: Oklahoma 27 – Auburn 21
Temple Owls vs. (18) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Time: Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Georgia Tech -23.5| Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: Georgia Tech -3500 | Temple +1280
Georgia Tech is left asking the country, “Are you not entertained?" People still aren’t paying attention, though.
Predicted Outcome: Georgia Tech 39 – Temple 14
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. (23) Missouri Tigers
- Stadium: Faurot Field
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Time: Saturday 7 p.m. ET
- Spread: Missouri -9.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: Missouri -365 | South Carolina +285
Everyone is dismissing South Carolina’s chances, but we bet they pull off the upset.
Predicted Outcome: South Carolina 24 – Missouri 20
Florida Gators vs. (4) Miami Hurricanes
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Miami -8.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: Miami -320 | Florida +255
A few weeks ago, this was one of the games of the year. Now, it’s nothing more than a formality.
Predicted Outcome: Miami 30 – Florida 20
(9) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. (19) Indiana Hoosiers
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Bloomington, IN
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Indiana -5.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: Indiana -215 | Illinois +176
The Big Ten is an unforgiving landscape. Indiana will be on the losing end of a one-sided decision.
Predicted Outcome: Illinois 31 – Indiana 17
Georgia State Panthers vs. (20) Vanderbilt Commodores
- Stadium: FirstBank Stadium
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Vanderbilt -27.5 | Total: 53.5
- Moneyline: Vanderbilt -4500 | Georgia State +1600
This is a classic letdown spot for Vanderbilt. They pull out an undeserving win.
Predicted Outcome: Vanderbilt 27 – Georgia State 21
SE Louisiana Lions vs. (3) LSU Tigers
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Time: Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET
- Spread: N/A | Total: N/A
- Moneyline: N/A
Whatever this line opens at, just back LSU.
Predicted Outcome: LSU 63 – SE Louisiana 0
Sam Houston Bearkats vs. (8) Texas Longhorns
- Stadium: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium
- Location: Austin, TX
- Time: Saturday 8 p.m. ET
- Spread: Texas -39.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Texas needs to build some momentum as it gears up for conference play. Sorry, Sam Houston.
Predicted Outcome: Texas 52 – Sam Houston 10
Michigan State Spartans vs. (25) USC Trojans
- Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Time: Saturday 9 p.m. ET
- Spread: USC -18.5 | Total: 56.5
- Moneyline: USC -880 | Michigan State +580
Every time we start to believe in USC, the Trojans come up flat. This is one of those times.
Predicted Outcome: Michigan State 28 – USC 27
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Sammy Jacobs
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Gabriel Santiago
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Danny Mogollon