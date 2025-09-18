College Football Week 4: Predicting the Outcomes of Every Top 25 Game

‌



Week 4 of the college football season features a bevy of titillating contests. Which teams should cash in each Top 25 matchup?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

(17) Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. (16) Utah Utes

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET

Saturday 12 p.m. ET Spread: Utah -2.5 | Total: 58.5

Utah -2.5 | 58.5 Moneyline: Utah -152 | Texas Tech +126

Texas Tech’s offense will meet its match in Utah’s defense. Utes in a nail-biter.

Predicted Outcome: Utah 24 – Texas Tech 22

UAB Blazers vs. (15) Tennessee Volunteers

Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET Spread: Tennessee -38.5 | Total: 69.5

Tennessee -38.5 | 69.5 Moneyline: N/A

This total is a testament to UAB’s offense, while also an indictment of its suspect defense.

Predicted Outcome: Tennessee 52 – UAB 24

Oregon State Beavers vs. (6) Oregon Ducks

Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR Time: Saturday 3 p.m. ET

Saturday 3 p.m. ET Spread: Oregon -35.5 | Total: 56.5

Oregon -35.5 | 56.5 Moneyline: N/A

Weaker offenses have already exposed Oregon State. Ducks fly high in this rivalry clash.

Predicted Outcome: Oregon 55 – Oregon State 17

Purdue Boilermakers vs. (24) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: Notre Dame -25.5 | Total: 54.5

Notre Dame -25.5 | 54.5 Moneyline: Notre Dame -4000 | Purdue +1400

Notre Dame is hanging on by a thread, and Purdue could send this group into a spiral. Irish escape in a close one.

Predicted Outcome: Notre Dame 27 – Purdue 24

(21) Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Location: Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: Michigan -2.5 | Total: 46.5

Michigan -2.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: Michigan -130 | Nebraska +108

Michigan has been tested early, and another road contest will be its undoing. Nebraska goes 4-0.

Predicted Outcome: Nebraska 31 – Michigan 21

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. (7) Florida State Seminoles

Stadium: Doak Campbell Stadium

Doak Campbell Stadium Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: Florida State -45.5 | Total: 55.5

Florida State -45.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: N/A

FSU is trying to make amends for last year’s undoing. Their redemption tour continues.

Predicted Outcome: Florida State 49 – Kent State 7

Tulane Green Wave vs. (13) Ole Miss Rebels

Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Location: Oxford, MS

Oxford, MS Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: Ole Miss -12.5 | Total: 61.5

Ole Miss -12.5 | 61.5 Moneyline: Ole Miss -430 | Tulane +330

Tulane will be a trendy pick this weekend, but Ole Miss is too much to handle.

Predicted Outcome: Ole Miss 35 – Tulane 21

(22) Auburn Tigers vs. (11) Oklahoma Sooners

Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Location: Norman, OK

Norman, OK Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: Oklahoma -6.5 | Total: 47.5

Oklahoma -6.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: Oklahoma -235 | Utah +190

Oklahoma has something to prove, and we still don’t trust Auburn.

Predicted Outcome: Oklahoma 27 – Auburn 21

Temple Owls vs. (18) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium

Bobby Dodd Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Time: Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET Spread: Georgia Tech -23.5| Total: 51.5

Georgia Tech -23.5| 51.5 Moneyline: Georgia Tech -3500 | Temple +1280

Georgia Tech is left asking the country, “Are you not entertained?" People still aren’t paying attention, though.

Predicted Outcome: Georgia Tech 39 – Temple 14

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. (23) Missouri Tigers

Stadium: Faurot Field

Faurot Field Location: Columbia, MO

Columbia, MO Time: Saturday 7 p.m. ET

Saturday 7 p.m. ET Spread: Missouri -9.5 | Total: 48.5

Missouri -9.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: Missouri -365 | South Carolina +285

Everyone is dismissing South Carolina’s chances, but we bet they pull off the upset.

Predicted Outcome: South Carolina 24 – Missouri 20

Florida Gators vs. (4) Miami Hurricanes

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: Miami -8.5 | Total: 51.5

Miami -8.5 | 51.5 Moneyline: Miami -320 | Florida +255

A few weeks ago, this was one of the games of the year. Now, it’s nothing more than a formality.

Predicted Outcome: Miami 30 – Florida 20

(9) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. (19) Indiana Hoosiers

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Location: Bloomington, IN

Bloomington, IN Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: Indiana -5.5 | Total: 52.5

Indiana -5.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: Indiana -215 | Illinois +176

The Big Ten is an unforgiving landscape. Indiana will be on the losing end of a one-sided decision.

Predicted Outcome: Illinois 31 – Indiana 17

Georgia State Panthers vs. (20) Vanderbilt Commodores

Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: Vanderbilt -27.5 | Total: 53.5

Vanderbilt -27.5 | 53.5 Moneyline: Vanderbilt -4500 | Georgia State +1600

This is a classic letdown spot for Vanderbilt. They pull out an undeserving win.

Predicted Outcome: Vanderbilt 27 – Georgia State 21

SE Louisiana Lions vs. (3) LSU Tigers

Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Time: Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET Spread: N/A | Total: N/A

N/A | N/A Moneyline: N/A

Whatever this line opens at, just back LSU.

Predicted Outcome: LSU 63 – SE Louisiana 0

Sam Houston Bearkats vs. (8) Texas Longhorns

Stadium: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium

DKR Texas Memorial Stadium Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Time: Saturday 8 p.m. ET

Saturday 8 p.m. ET Spread: Texas -39.5 | Total: 51.5

Texas -39.5 | 51.5 Moneyline: N/A

Texas needs to build some momentum as it gears up for conference play. Sorry, Sam Houston.

Predicted Outcome: Texas 52 – Sam Houston 10

Michigan State Spartans vs. (25) USC Trojans

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Time: Saturday 9 p.m. ET

Saturday 9 p.m. ET Spread: USC -18.5 | Total: 56.5

USC -18.5 | 56.5 Moneyline: USC -880 | Michigan State +580

Every time we start to believe in USC, the Trojans come up flat. This is one of those times.

Predicted Outcome: Michigan State 28 – USC 27

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.