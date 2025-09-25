Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

College Football Week 5 Picks: Top 25 Scores & Predictions

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


Inarguably, Week 5 of the college football season features the best matchups of the young season. Which teams triumph in every Top 25 showdown?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

(8) Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Cavaliers

  • Stadium: Scott Stadium
  • Location: Charlottesville, VA
  • Time: Friday 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Florida State -6.5 | Total: 59.5
  • Moneyline: Florida State -250 | Virginia +202

The Seminoles have something to prove, but the Cavaliers can trade scores with them.

Predicted Outcome: Florida State 38 – Virginia 35

(24) TCU Horned Frogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

  • Stadium: Mountain America Stadium
  • Location: Tempe, AZ
  • Time: Friday 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Arizona State -2.5 | Total: 55.5
  • Moneyline: Arizona State -152 | TCU +126

TCU’s time in the Top 25 will be short-lived. Sun Devils cause a ruckus.

Predicted Outcome: Arizona State 28 – TCU 20

(16) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

  • Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Georgia Tech -13.5 | Total: 50.5
  • Moneyline: Georgia Tech -610 | Wake Forest +440

Georgia Tech controls the clock for 40 minutes and easily cashes as road chalk.

Predicted Outcome: Georgia Tech 31 – Wake Forest 10

(21) USC Trojans vs. (23) Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
  • Location: Champaign, IL
  • Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: USC -6.5 | Total: 60.5
  • Moneyline: USC -240 | Illinois +195

This is an early start time for a West Coast team. A late surge secures a USC win.

Predicted Outcome: USC 28 – Illinois 27

(22) Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • Location: Fayetteville, AR
  • Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Notre Dame -4.5 | Total: 64.5
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -200 | Arkansas +164

Notre Dame isn’t the defensive force it was last year. Arkansas triumphs in the most entertaining game of the weekend.

Predicted Outcome: Arkansas 45 – Notre Dame 40

Utah State Aggies vs. (18) Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Stadium: FirstBank Stadium
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Vanderbilt -22.5 | Total: 58.5
  • Moneyline: Vanderbilt -2000 | Utah State +980

Vanderbilt still isn’t getting the credit it deserves. A convincing win over Utah State doesn’t move the needle.

Predicted Outcome: Vanderbilt 42 – Utah State 20

(4) LSU Tigers vs. (13) Ole Miss Rebels

  • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • Location: Oxford, MS
  • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Ole Miss -1.5 | Total: 54.5
  • Moneyline: Ole Miss -122 | LSU +102

Plus-money on the Tigers is a gift. LSU cashes on a late-game score.

Predicted Outcome: LSU 17 – Ole Miss 14

(11) Indiana Hoosiers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
  • Location: Iowa City, IA
  • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Indiana -7.5 | Total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: Indiana -285 | Iowa +230

Classic letdown spot for the Hoosiers. Iowa is better than advertised.

Predicted Outcome: Iowa 21 – Indiana 17

Auburn Tigers vs. (9) Texas A&M Aggies

  • Stadium: Kyle Field
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Texas A&M -6.5 | Total: 52.5
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M -230 | Auburn +188

Texas A&M is back in the upper echelon. Auburn continues to slide.

Predicted Outcome: Texas A&M 28 – Auburn 20

(1) Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Washington Huskies

  • Stadium: Husky Stadium
  • Location: Seattle, WA
  • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Ohio State -8.5 | Total: 51.5
  • Moneyline: Ohio State -330 | Washington +260

The Buckeyes are in tough. They won’t cover the spread, but their perfect record remains intact.

Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 28 – Washington 24

(15) Tennessee Volunteers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium
  • Location: Starkville, MS
  • Time: Saturday 4:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Tennessee -7.5 | Total: 63.5
  • Moneyline: Tennessee -310 | Mississippi State +245

Tennessee has something to prove if it wants to get back in the playoff picture.

Predicted Outcome: Tennessee 45 – Mississippi State 17

Arizona Wildcats vs. (14) Iowa State Cyclones

  • Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
  • Location: Ames, IA
  • Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Iowa State -6.5 | Total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: Iowa State -225 | Arizona +184

Iowa State can’t look past Arizona. Low-key one of the best games on the night slate.

Predicted Outcome: Iowa State 24 – Arizona 20

UMass Minutemen vs. (20) Missouri Tigers

  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
  • Location: Columbia, MO
  • Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Missouri -44.5 | Total: 56.5
  • Moneyline: N/A

Mizzou is ready to roll, but they don’t cover even against the lowly Minutemen.

Predicted Outcome: Missouri 48 – UMass 7

(17) Alabama Crimson Tide vs. (5) Georgia Bulldogs

  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium
  • Location: Athens, GA
  • Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Georgia -2.5 | Total: 52.5
  • Moneyline: Georgia -152 | Alabama +126

The current gap between these programs is significantly larger than the betting line suggests. Statement win for Georgia.

Predicted Outcome: Georgia 38 – Alabama 17

(6) Oregon Ducks vs. (3) Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Stadium: Beaver Stadium
  • Location: University Park, PA
  • Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Penn State -3.5 | Total: 52.5
  • Moneyline: Penn State -164 | Oregon +136

This will be a battle, ultimately, with the Nittany Lions prevailing late.

Predicted Outcome: Penn State 28 – Oregon 24

(25) BYU Cougars vs. Colorado Buffaloes

  • Stadium: Folsom Field
  • Location: Boulder, CO
  • Time: Saturday 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: BYU -6.5 | Total: 47.5
  • Moneyline: BYU -260 | Colorado +205

Colorado isn’t a pushover in this matchup. BYU battles hard for a win.

Predicted Outcome: BYU 31 – Colorado 28

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

