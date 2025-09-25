College Football Week 5 Picks: Top 25 Scores & Predictions

‌



Inarguably, Week 5 of the college football season features the best matchups of the young season. Which teams triumph in every Top 25 showdown?

Stadium: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Time: Friday 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday 7:00 p.m. ET Spread: Florida State -6.5 | Total: 59.5

Florida State -6.5 | 59.5 Moneyline: Florida State -250 | Virginia +202

The Seminoles have something to prove, but the Cavaliers can trade scores with them.

Predicted Outcome: Florida State 38 – Virginia 35

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Mountain America Stadium Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Time: Friday 9:00 p.m. ET

Friday 9:00 p.m. ET Spread: Arizona State -2.5 | Total: 55.5

Arizona State -2.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: Arizona State -152 | TCU +126

TCU’s time in the Top 25 will be short-lived. Sun Devils cause a ruckus.

Predicted Outcome: Arizona State 28 – TCU 20

Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: Georgia Tech -13.5 | Total: 50.5

Georgia Tech -13.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: Georgia Tech -610 | Wake Forest +440

Georgia Tech controls the clock for 40 minutes and easily cashes as road chalk.

Predicted Outcome: Georgia Tech 31 – Wake Forest 10

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: USC -6.5 | Total: 60.5

USC -6.5 | 60.5 Moneyline: USC -240 | Illinois +195

This is an early start time for a West Coast team. A late surge secures a USC win.

Predicted Outcome: USC 28 – Illinois 27

Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Location: Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville, AR Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: Notre Dame -4.5 | Total: 64.5

Notre Dame -4.5 | 64.5 Moneyline: Notre Dame -200 | Arkansas +164

Notre Dame isn’t the defensive force it was last year. Arkansas triumphs in the most entertaining game of the weekend.

Predicted Outcome: Arkansas 45 – Notre Dame 40

Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET Spread: Vanderbilt -22.5 | Total: 58.5

Vanderbilt -22.5 | 58.5 Moneyline: Vanderbilt -2000 | Utah State +980

Vanderbilt still isn’t getting the credit it deserves. A convincing win over Utah State doesn’t move the needle.

Predicted Outcome: Vanderbilt 42 – Utah State 20

Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Location: Oxford, MS

Oxford, MS Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: Ole Miss -1.5 | Total: 54.5

Ole Miss -1.5 | 54.5 Moneyline: Ole Miss -122 | LSU +102

Plus-money on the Tigers is a gift. LSU cashes on a late-game score.

Predicted Outcome: LSU 17 – Ole Miss 14

Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium Location: Iowa City, IA

Iowa City, IA Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: Indiana -7.5 | Total: 48.5

Indiana -7.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: Indiana -285 | Iowa +230

Classic letdown spot for the Hoosiers. Iowa is better than advertised.

Predicted Outcome: Iowa 21 – Indiana 17

Stadium: Kyle Field

Kyle Field Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: Texas A&M -6.5 | Total: 52.5

Texas A&M -6.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: Texas A&M -230 | Auburn +188

Texas A&M is back in the upper echelon. Auburn continues to slide.

Predicted Outcome: Texas A&M 28 – Auburn 20

Stadium: Husky Stadium

Husky Stadium Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: Ohio State -8.5 | Total: 51.5

Ohio State -8.5 | 51.5 Moneyline: Ohio State -330 | Washington +260

The Buckeyes are in tough. They won’t cover the spread, but their perfect record remains intact.

Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 28 – Washington 24

Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium

Davis Wade Stadium Location: Starkville, MS

Starkville, MS Time: Saturday 4:15 p.m. ET

Saturday 4:15 p.m. ET Spread: Tennessee -7.5 | Total: 63.5

Tennessee -7.5 | 63.5 Moneyline: Tennessee -310 | Mississippi State +245

Tennessee has something to prove if it wants to get back in the playoff picture.

Predicted Outcome: Tennessee 45 – Mississippi State 17

Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium Location: Ames, IA

Ames, IA Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET Spread: Iowa State -6.5 | Total: 48.5

Iowa State -6.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: Iowa State -225 | Arizona +184

Iowa State can’t look past Arizona. Low-key one of the best games on the night slate.

Predicted Outcome: Iowa State 24 – Arizona 20

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Location: Columbia, MO

Columbia, MO Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: Missouri -44.5 | Total: 56.5

Missouri -44.5 | 56.5 Moneyline: N/A

Mizzou is ready to roll, but they don’t cover even against the lowly Minutemen.

Predicted Outcome: Missouri 48 – UMass 7

Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: Georgia -2.5 | Total: 52.5

Georgia -2.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: Georgia -152 | Alabama +126

The current gap between these programs is significantly larger than the betting line suggests. Statement win for Georgia.

Predicted Outcome: Georgia 38 – Alabama 17

Stadium: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium Location: University Park, PA

University Park, PA Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: Penn State -3.5 | Total: 52.5

Penn State -3.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: Penn State -164 | Oregon +136

This will be a battle, ultimately, with the Nittany Lions prevailing late.

Predicted Outcome: Penn State 28 – Oregon 24

Stadium: Folsom Field

Folsom Field Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO Time: Saturday 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday 10:15 p.m. ET Spread: BYU -6.5 | Total: 47.5

BYU -6.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: BYU -260 | Colorado +205

Colorado isn’t a pushover in this matchup. BYU battles hard for a win.

Predicted Outcome: BYU 31 – Colorado 28

