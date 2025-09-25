College Football Week 5 Picks: Top 25 Scores & Predictions
Grant White
Host · Writer
Inarguably, Week 5 of the college football season features the best matchups of the young season. Which teams triumph in every Top 25 showdown?
(8) Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Stadium: Scott Stadium
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Time: Friday 7:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Florida State -6.5 | Total: 59.5
- Moneyline: Florida State -250 | Virginia +202
The Seminoles have something to prove, but the Cavaliers can trade scores with them.
Predicted Outcome: Florida State 38 – Virginia 35
(24) TCU Horned Frogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- Stadium: Mountain America Stadium
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Time: Friday 9:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Arizona State -2.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: Arizona State -152 | TCU +126
TCU’s time in the Top 25 will be short-lived. Sun Devils cause a ruckus.
Predicted Outcome: Arizona State 28 – TCU 20
(16) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Georgia Tech -13.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: Georgia Tech -610 | Wake Forest +440
Georgia Tech controls the clock for 40 minutes and easily cashes as road chalk.
Predicted Outcome: Georgia Tech 31 – Wake Forest 10
(21) USC Trojans vs. (23) Illinois Fighting Illini
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: USC -6.5 | Total: 60.5
- Moneyline: USC -240 | Illinois +195
This is an early start time for a West Coast team. A late surge secures a USC win.
Predicted Outcome: USC 28 – Illinois 27
(22) Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
- Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- Location: Fayetteville, AR
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Notre Dame -4.5 | Total: 64.5
- Moneyline: Notre Dame -200 | Arkansas +164
Notre Dame isn’t the defensive force it was last year. Arkansas triumphs in the most entertaining game of the weekend.
Predicted Outcome: Arkansas 45 – Notre Dame 40
Utah State Aggies vs. (18) Vanderbilt Commodores
- Stadium: FirstBank Stadium
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET
- Spread: Vanderbilt -22.5 | Total: 58.5
- Moneyline: Vanderbilt -2000 | Utah State +980
Vanderbilt still isn’t getting the credit it deserves. A convincing win over Utah State doesn’t move the needle.
Predicted Outcome: Vanderbilt 42 – Utah State 20
(4) LSU Tigers vs. (13) Ole Miss Rebels
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Location: Oxford, MS
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Ole Miss -1.5 | Total: 54.5
- Moneyline: Ole Miss -122 | LSU +102
Plus-money on the Tigers is a gift. LSU cashes on a late-game score.
Predicted Outcome: LSU 17 – Ole Miss 14
(11) Indiana Hoosiers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
- Location: Iowa City, IA
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Indiana -7.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: Indiana -285 | Iowa +230
Classic letdown spot for the Hoosiers. Iowa is better than advertised.
Predicted Outcome: Iowa 21 – Indiana 17
Auburn Tigers vs. (9) Texas A&M Aggies
- Stadium: Kyle Field
- Location: College Station, TX
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Texas A&M -6.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: Texas A&M -230 | Auburn +188
Texas A&M is back in the upper echelon. Auburn continues to slide.
Predicted Outcome: Texas A&M 28 – Auburn 20
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Washington Huskies
- Stadium: Husky Stadium
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Ohio State -8.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: Ohio State -330 | Washington +260
The Buckeyes are in tough. They won’t cover the spread, but their perfect record remains intact.
Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 28 – Washington 24
(15) Tennessee Volunteers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium
- Location: Starkville, MS
- Time: Saturday 4:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: Tennessee -7.5 | Total: 63.5
- Moneyline: Tennessee -310 | Mississippi State +245
Tennessee has something to prove if it wants to get back in the playoff picture.
Predicted Outcome: Tennessee 45 – Mississippi State 17
Arizona Wildcats vs. (14) Iowa State Cyclones
- Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium
- Location: Ames, IA
- Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Iowa State -6.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: Iowa State -225 | Arizona +184
Iowa State can’t look past Arizona. Low-key one of the best games on the night slate.
Predicted Outcome: Iowa State 24 – Arizona 20
UMass Minutemen vs. (20) Missouri Tigers
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Missouri -44.5 | Total: 56.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Mizzou is ready to roll, but they don’t cover even against the lowly Minutemen.
Predicted Outcome: Missouri 48 – UMass 7
(17) Alabama Crimson Tide vs. (5) Georgia Bulldogs
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
- Location: Athens, GA
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Georgia -2.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: Georgia -152 | Alabama +126
The current gap between these programs is significantly larger than the betting line suggests. Statement win for Georgia.
Predicted Outcome: Georgia 38 – Alabama 17
(6) Oregon Ducks vs. (3) Penn State Nittany Lions
- Stadium: Beaver Stadium
- Location: University Park, PA
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Penn State -3.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: Penn State -164 | Oregon +136
This will be a battle, ultimately, with the Nittany Lions prevailing late.
Predicted Outcome: Penn State 28 – Oregon 24
(25) BYU Cougars vs. Colorado Buffaloes
- Stadium: Folsom Field
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Time: Saturday 10:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: BYU -6.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: BYU -260 | Colorado +205
Colorado isn’t a pushover in this matchup. BYU battles hard for a win.
Predicted Outcome: BYU 31 – Colorado 28
