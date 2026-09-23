Daley, Wyatt eligible again as IU prepares for Big Ten play

Indiana’s defense is getting two important pieces back just in time for Big Ten play.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Kara Krothe granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday that makes defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt eligible to compete again while their lawsuit against the NCAA continues. The ruling also applies to the 95 other athletes included in the case and clears the way for Daley and Wyatt to be available Friday night when No. 5 Indiana hosts Northwestern at Memorial Stadium.

For Indiana, this legal fight matters because of what it could mean on the field.

Daley and Wyatt were both key members of the Hoosiers’ defensive line last season before knee injuries cut their seasons short. Daley played 13 games and finished with 38 tackles, 19 tackles for loss (TFL), 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. His 19 TFL led the Big Ten.

Wyatt’s season ended much earlier, but he was productive before the injury. In seven games, he recorded 27 tackles, 8 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. He had at least one TFL in five of those seven appearances.

The two players give Indiana something it has not consistently had through its first three games: more experienced edge depth.

Daley played in Indiana’s first two games while the team was protected by a temporary restraining order. He recorded 6 tackles and one TFL across those appearances, including 5 tackles and a 4-yard TFL against Howard. He did not play in Saturday’s 38-0 win over Western Kentucky after the order expired.

Wyatt’s start has been more limited. He did not record a statistic in his single 2026 appearance; he played nine snaps against Howard after sitting out the opener. His season has not had a normal ramp up because the pair’s eligibility has repeatedly changed throughout August and September.

What makes Friday important beyond the court ruling itself?

Both players are back from the knee injuries that ended their 2025 seasons, but they have had to prepare without knowing whether they would be allowed to play. They were eligible for Indiana’s first two games under a temporary restraining order, became ineligible when it expired, missed the Western Kentucky game and are now eligible again following Wednesday’s decision.

The preliminary injunction gives them more stability than the short-term order did. Judge Krothe’s ruling prevents the NCAA and its conferences from excluding the plaintiffs from competition during the 2026-27 season because they had already played four seasons or did not enter the transfer portal, at least until the case goes to trial. The NCAA is expected to appeal.

For now, Indiana can prepare as if two proven pass rushers will be part of its rotation.

Daley’s production made him one of the Big Ten’s most disruptive defenders last season. He had 19 TFL despite missing Indiana’s final three postseason games with an injury, and he had at least 2.5 TFL in three late-season games.

Wyatt’s numbers came in a much smaller sample. He finished with eight TFL in seven games before his injury, including 2.5 against Kennesaw State and two against Illinois. His ability to play the run while still offering pressure off the edge gives Indiana another experienced option in the defensive line.

Indiana’s defensive line has already shown it has depth, but Daley and Wyatt could give the group more options heading into conference play. They have both been through the system, produced against Big Ten opponents and can help keep the rest of the line fresh.

The biggest question is how quickly they can get back to full speed. Daley has played only two games, while Wyatt has barely seen the field. Neither has had the chance for a normal September with their availability shifting from week to week.

But if Wednesday’s ruling remains in place, Indiana can finally get both players into a more regular practice and game routine. For a defense getting ready to open Big Ten play, that could be as significant as the court ruling itself.