NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Does Maryland Play Today? College Football Schedule for Terrapins’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The 2025 college football campaign is underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Maryland Terrapins schedule right here.

Does Maryland Play Today?

Yes, the Maryland Terrapins do play today in Week 6 of the college football season. 

The Terrapins are coming off their first bye of the season, looking to maintain their perfect 4-0 record. Maryland returns in Week 6 against the Washington Huskies. The Terrapins will welcome the Huskies to SECU Stadium. The Terrapins enter as 5.5-point underdogs, sitting at +184 on the moneyline. 

Maryland is tied with the third-longest odds to win the Big Ten at +17500. The Terrapins’ odds of winning the National Championship are +100000.

What does the rest of the Terrapins’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below. 

Maryland Terrapins 2025 Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 30 Maryland Terrapins 39, Florida Atlantic 7
Sept. 5 Maryland Terrapins 20, Northern Illinois 9
Sept. 13 Maryland Terrapins 44, Towson 17
Sept. 20 Maryland Terrapins 27, Wisconsin 10
Sept. 27 Bye
Oct. 4 vs Washington
Oct. 11 vs Nebraska
Oct. 18 @ UCLA
Oct. 25 Bye
Nov. 1 vs Indiana
Nov. 8 @ Rutgers
Nov. 15 @ Illinois
Nov. 22 vs Michigan
Nov. 29 vs Michigan State

