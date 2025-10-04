Live NowLive
NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Does Michigan State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Spartans’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The 2025 college football campaign is underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Michigan State Spartans schedule right here.

Does Michigan State Play Today?

Yes, the Michigan State Spartans do play today in Week 6 of the college football season. 

The Spartans are coming off their first bye of the season, looking to improve on their 3-1 record. Michigan State returns in Week 6 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Spartans will travel to Memorial Stadium to face the Cornhuskers. The Spartans enter as 12.5-point underdogs, sitting at +380 on the moneyline. 

Michigan State is tied with the longest odds to win the Big Ten at +30000. The Spartans’ odds of winning the National Championship are +100000.

What does the rest of the Spartans’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below. 

Michigan State Spartans 2025 Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 29 Michigan State 23, Western Michigan 6
Sept. 6 Michigan State 42, Boston College 40 (OT)
Sept. 13 Michigan State 41, Youngstown State 24
Sept. 20 Michigan State 31, USC 45
Sept. 27 Bye
Oct. 4 @ Nebraska
Oct. 11 vs UCLA
Oct. 18 @ Indiana
Oct. 25 vs Michigan
Nov. 1 @ Minnesota
Nov. 8 Bye
Nov. 15 vs Penn State
Nov. 22 @ Iowa
Nov. 29 vs Maryland

