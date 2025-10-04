Does Wisconsin Play Today? College Football Schedule for Badgers’ Next Game

‌



The 2025 college football campaign is underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Wisconsin Badgers schedule right here.

Does Wisconsin Play Today?

Yes, the Wisconsin Badgers do play today in Week 6 of the college football season.

The Badgers are coming off their first bye of the season, looking to improve on their 2-2 record. Wisconsin returns to the field in Week 6 against the Michigan Wolverines. The Badgers will travel to Michigan Stadium to face the Wolverines. The Badgers enter as 17.5-point underdogs, sitting at +390 on the moneyline.

Wisconsin is tied with the longest odds to win the Big Ten at +30000. The Badgers’ odds of winning the National Championship are +100000.

What does the rest of the Badgers’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below.

Wisconsin Badgers 2025 Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 28 Wisconsin 17, Miami (OH) 0 Sept. 6 Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee 10 Sept. 13 Wisconsin 14, Alabama 38 Sept. 20 Wisconsin 10, Maryland 27 Sept. 27 Bye Oct. 4 @ Michigan Oct. 11 vs Iowa Oct. 18 vs Ohio State Oct. 25 @ Oregon Nov. 1 Bye Nov. 8 vs Washington Nov. 15 @ Indiana Nov. 22 vs Illinois Nov. 29 @ Minnesota

