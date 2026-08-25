ESPN Predicts Big Ten Order of Finish Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

Nebraska Cornhuskers Team Profile
- Head Coach: Matt Rhule (3rd Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Dana Holgorsen
- Defensive Coordinator: Rob Aurich
- 2025 Record: 7-6 (4-5)
- 2025 Finish: 10th in the Big Ten
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Last League Title: 1999 (Big 12)
ESPN SP+ Predictions
- Average Conference Wins: 3.3
- ESPN Chance at 11+ Wins: 0.0%
- ESPN Chance at 6+ Wins: 65.1%
Nebraska has shown signs of progress under Matt Rhule, but turning that momentum into wins remains the next step. Expectations continue to rise in Lincoln, especially with a talented young core in place. ESPN believes the Cornhuskers will be competitive, though they'll need to outperform projections to emerge as a surprise contender.
Key additions
- QB Anthony Colandrea
- OL Paul Mubenga
- LB Owen Chambliss
Key departures
- RB Emmett Johnson
- QB Dylan Raiola
- DB DeShon Singleton
Top incoming recruits
- CB Danny Odem
- RB Jamal Rule
- OT Claude Mpouma