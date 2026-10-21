ESPN Ranks All 18 B1G Teams With Best Chance to Win the Big Ten Going Into Week 8

10) (tied) Penn State Nittany Lions (Last Week: 10)
Penn State Nittany Lions Team Profile
- Head Coach: Matt Campbell (1st Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Taylor Mouser
- Defensive Coordinator: D'Anton Lynn
- 2026 Record: 3-4 (0-4)
- Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Beaver Stadium
- Last League Title: 2016
ESPN FPI Predictions
Penn State's ESPN FPI Profile
- FPI Rank: 28
- Projected Record: 6.9-5.1
- Playoff Probability: 0.0%
- Win Conference Probability: 0.0%
- Win-Out Probability: 30.3%
- Make National Championship Game: 0.0%
Key additions
- QB Rocco Becht
- RB Carson Hansen
- S Marcus Neal Jr.
Key departures
- OL Olaivavega Ioane
- RB Nicholas Singleton
- RB Kaytron Allen
Top incoming recruits
- DE Elijah Reeder
- QB Peyton Falzone
- DE Jackson Ford