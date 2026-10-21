Ranking the 10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now (Week 8)

7. Alabama Crimson Tide
Kalen DeBoer isn't Nick Saban. It sounds crazy to say out loud, but it's something Alabama Crimson Tide fans need to hear, especially after last week's showing versus the Tennessee Volunteers.
For the second straight week, Alabama was lifeless on offense. The formerly sixth-ranked team in the country put up 200 yards, with all 10 of their points coming in the second quarter. That's hardly the type of production you expect from a "championship" contender.
With only 54 of Bama's yards coming on the ground, it's clear that the Crimson Tide have abandoned their former identity. With that, they've also shed their status as a premier team.