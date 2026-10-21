Ranking the 10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now (Week 8)

10. Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are some kind of bad. Still, everyone wants to believe that this program is better than it is.

Oklahoma's offense went stagnant again, failing to put up anything meaningful against Kentucky. In the end, they mustered just 13 points on fewer than 350 yards, the same sad refrain as in previous outings.

The Sooners are not contenders, nor can we take them seriously in the SEC. Maybe it's time to banish them back to the Big 12 in hopes of sparking a revival.