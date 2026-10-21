Mel Kiper’s ESPN 2027 NFL Draft Big Board: Top 15 Players Ranked

Mel Kiper's 2027 NFL Draft Player Rankings

Draft Day Darlings: Mel Kiper's Top 15 Prospects on the 2027 NFL Draft Big Board

The calendar might say October, but the scouting world is already looking straight toward April. The 2027 NFL Draft class is shaping up to be an absolute monster, loaded with elite perimeter playmakers, game-wrecking defensive anchors, and a deep, wildly fascinating quarterback crop.

From Heisman-contending transfers to physical freaks dominating the trenches, the top of the draft board is taking shape. While prospects will inevitably rise, fall, or decide to return to school as the college football season hits its back half, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has officially locked in his mid-season evaluations.

Here is our original breakdown of Kiper's Top 15 Prospects on the 2027 NFL Draft Big Board, featuring his exact scouting insight on college football's elite.