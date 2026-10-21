ESPN Ranks College Football’s Top 15 Quarterbacks Going Into Week 8

You Tell Us! Who is College Football's Best QB in the Power 4?

Join the Superior Signal Caller Debate: Who is College Football's True QB1?

ESPN laid out their top 15 Power 4 quarterbacks, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

THE TOP DOG: Does Miami's Darian Mensah hold the undisputed crown, or is Notre Dame's CJ Carr or Ohio State's Julian Sayin the true #1 quarterback in the country?

FRESHMAN SENSATIONS: Is Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor the most exciting player in college football right now?

BIG 12 BATTLE: Which Big 12 signal-caller, Devon Dampier (Utah), Bear Bachmeier (BYU), or Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State), will lead their squad to a conference championship?

Drop your hot takes and quarterback rankings in the comments!