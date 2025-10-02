Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

ESPN Ranks College Football’s 20 Unbeaten Teams by Most Likely to Make the CFP

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 20) Maryland Terrapins

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 1.2%

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) Ohio State Buckeyes

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 86.9%

  • 3) Indiana Hoosiers

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 69.1%

  • 4) Ole Miss Rebels

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 67.4%

  • 5) Miami Hurricanes

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 66.9%

  • 6) Texas A&M Aggies

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 56.2%

  • 7) Oklahoma Sooners

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 47.6%

  • 8) Vanderbilt Commodores

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 42.5%

  • 9) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 37.2%

  • 10) Missouri Tigers

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 35.5%

  • 11) BYU Cougars

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 35.2%

  • 12) Memphis Tigers

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 33.9%

  • 13) Iowa State Cyclones

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 15.7%

  • 14) North Texas Mean Green

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 14.9%

  • 15) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 9.2%

  • 16) Louisville Cardinals

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 8.0%

  • 17) UNLV Rebels

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 6.6%

  • 18) Navy Midshipmen

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 2.4%

  • 19) Houston Cougars

    Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 1.9%

