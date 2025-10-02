ESPN Ranks College Football’s 20 Unbeaten Teams by Most Likely to Make the CFP
John Canady
Host · Writer
20) Maryland Terrapins
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 1.2%
1) Oregon Ducks
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 87.5%
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 86.9%
3) Indiana Hoosiers
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 69.1%
4) Ole Miss Rebels
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 67.4%
5) Miami Hurricanes
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 66.9%
6) Texas A&M Aggies
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 56.2%
7) Oklahoma Sooners
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 47.6%
8) Vanderbilt Commodores
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 42.5%
9) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 37.2%
10) Missouri Tigers
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 35.5%
11) BYU Cougars
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 35.2%
12) Memphis Tigers
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 33.9%
13) Iowa State Cyclones
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 15.7%
14) North Texas Mean Green
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 14.9%
15) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 9.2%
16) Louisville Cardinals
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 8.0%
17) UNLV Rebels
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 6.6%
18) Navy Midshipmen
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 2.4%
19) Houston Cougars
Odds to Make College Football Playoffs: 1.9%
