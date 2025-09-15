Fallout from the Clemson Tigers Upset to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech knocked off the Clemson Tigers on a 55-yard field goal as time expired and improved to 3-0. What five things did we learn from the GT victory?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Brent Key Wins Again

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were a slight underdog on Saturday afternoon against the No. 12 Clemson Tigers, but Brent Key beating a ranked team should come as absolutely no surprise. The victory, courtesy of a last-second 55-yard field goal, improves Key to 7-1 against ranked ACC opponents and follows upsets of then No. 10 Florida State and No. 4 Miami in 2024. The former offensive lineman has his team playing demanding and hard-nosed football, and the Yellow Jackets are now 3-0 with a very favorable schedule on the horizon. The Yellow Jackets should be favored in every game until the season finale against the Georgia Bulldogs.

2. Clemson is Soft

The Clemson Tigers have become soft. I wrote in a preview of this game that the tougher team would win the game, which favored the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Things played out exactly like that as the Clemson Tigers were unable to match the physicality of Brent Key’s team. There were certainly exceptions: Adam Randall ran hard and Sammy Brown was really good at linebacker, but Georgia Tech was the tougher team, which has been the case all too often in the past couple of seasons under Dabo Swinney’s care.

3. “Elite" WR Corps Needs More Help

Clemson was supposed to have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country. They returned a trio of players who were among the projected top 30 receivers nationally and had a veteran quarterback to sling it around to them. Through three games, the results have not come close to matching the hype. Now, it is necessary to point out that expected lead receiver Antonio Williams left early in the opening game and has not played since. Bryant Wesco Jr. has been really good with 18 catches for 310 yards plus three touchdowns, but T.J. Moore has not stepped up (seven receptions for 72 yards, total), and no other wideout has a receiving touchdown. If Williams cannot get healthy, this passing attack suddenly looks bereft of options.

4. Abandoning the Run

Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley could be on the hot seat. Riley was expected to have Clemson’s offense among the best in the country, but his playcalling and scheme have left a whole lot to be desired through three games. The Tigers struggled against both LSU and Troy and then admitted to abandoning the running game and not giving the ball to Adam Randall enough. On Saturday against Georgia Tech, Clemson was finding success on the ground, rushing for five yards per carry and utilizing wide receiver sweeps with Tyler Brown and the legs of Cade Klubnik to supplement the traditional running game. The passing game is struggling, and the rushing attack is working sufficiently; why is Riley abandoning it?

5. Haynes King Does it All

Haynes King is one of the best players in the country, regardless of position. He’s not a great passer, but he’s improved quite a bit in that department and is now sufficient, if a bit inconsistent, as a thrower. As a runner, King is a true difference-maker and tone-setter. King is a battering ram that punishes defenders for trying to tackle him, and he appears to relish the contact over and over again. On Saturday against Clemson, Haynes King was 20-28 for 211 yards with no turnovers, and he added 103 yards on 25 attempts with one rushing touchdown. Clemson actually did a very nice job against Georgia Tech’s rushing game, but King still found a way to lead his team to victory.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.