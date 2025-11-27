Kalshi Odds For Indiana, Ohio State, and Texas A&M to Go Undefeated

With just a few weeks left in the college football regular season, only three teams remain undefeated. As the College Football Playoff looms, not only do these squads have championship aspirations, but they have the opportunity to finish their season with a perfect record. Looking at the final three remaining undefeated teams, let’s dive into the odds for each team to finish perfect.

Note: All prediction odds come from Kalshi Markets. Odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Indiana Hoosiers

Kalshi Chance to Finish Undefeated: 96% | Yes: 99¢ | No: 4¢

Odds to Finish Undefeated: -10000

The Indiana Hoosiers have made a statement up to this point in the regular season. After being bounced from the first round in last year’s College Football Playoff, head coach Curt Cignetti went to work and made it a point of emphasis to improve the weaknesses that cost the Hoosiers a chance at a National Championship. Now, with a spot in the Big Ten title game locked in and a place in the postseason all but locked up, IU has the opportunity to finish the season perfect.

Record: 11-0 | Conference: Big Ten

Remaining Regular Season Schedule:

-28.5 @ Purdue (11/28)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Kalshi Chance to Finish Undefeated: 80% | Yes: 79¢ | No: 27¢

Odds to Finish Undefeated: -400

The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to win back-to-back national championships for the first time in team history. Ryan Day’s squad has the talent not only to win the conference championship but also to make another postseason run down the stretch. Finishing with a perfect record will put the team’s successor in elite company, leading the Buckeyes to an undefeated season for the first time since 2012, when Urban Meyer’s team did it. Looking forward, OSU has a tough road ahead with a big-time showdown against Michigan looming.

Record: 11-0 | Conference: Big Ten

Remaining Regular Season Schedule:

-10.5 @ No. 18 Michigan (11/29)

Texas A&M Aggies

Kalshi Chance to Finish Undefeated: 55% | Yes: 59¢ | No: 45¢

Odds to Finish Undefeated: -124

Texas A&M is one win away from finishing the regular season undefeated. As of now, the Aggies find themselves as the lone undefeated team in the SEC. Looking to finish with a perfect record for the first time since 1994, Mike Elko’s team has a major test remaining with the Texas Longhorns on deck. Can the Aggies run the table, or will a tougher opponent wipe away everything the Aggies built towards throughout the season?

Remaining Regular Season Schedule:

-2.5 @ No. 16 Texas (11/28)

Stay with SportsGrid for exclusive insights from prediction markets like Kalshi as the college football season wraps up and the playoff picture sharpens.