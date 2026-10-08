Predicting the 1st Loss for All 15 Undefeated College Football Teams Heading Into Week 6

ACC: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils Team Profile

Head Coach: Manny Diaz (3rd Season)

Offensive Coordinator: Jonathan Brewer

Defensive Coordinator: Jonathan Patke

Conference: ACC

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Stadium: Wallace Wade Stadium

2026 Record: 4-0 (1-0)

AP Top 25 Ranking: NR

Things are coming together for the Duke Blue Devils, and they'll contend for a spot in the ACC Championship. If their only loss comes versus Miami, they will also be in the playoff conversation.

Predicted First Loss: Week 11 @ Miami