Predicting the 1st Loss for All 15 Undefeated College Football Teams Heading Into Week 6

Duke Blue Devils Team Profile
- Head Coach: Manny Diaz (3rd Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Jonathan Brewer
- Defensive Coordinator: Jonathan Patke
- Conference: ACC
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Stadium: Wallace Wade Stadium
- 2026 Record: 4-0 (1-0)
- AP Top 25 Ranking: NR
Things are coming together for the Duke Blue Devils, and they'll contend for a spot in the ACC Championship. If their only loss comes versus Miami, they will also be in the playoff conversation.
Predicted First Loss: Week 11 @ Miami