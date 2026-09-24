Pro Football Focus vs. CBS Mock Draft and the 2027 NFL Draft QB Class

3. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers, Player Profile
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 238
- Hometown: Florence, S.C.
- Year: Redshirt Junior
- Position: Quarterback
CBS Mock Draft vs. PFF Grades
- CBS Mock Draft: No. 3 Overall
- PFF QB Grade Ranking: No. 139 overall
His size, mobility and physical upside continue to make him a premium NFL prospect, but his early 2026 PFF grades haven't followed that projection. Sellers owns a 70.2 overall grade and 65.5 passing grade, illustrating exactly why projecting quarterbacks and grading their current tape can produce two radically different evaluations.
LaNorris Sellers 2026 Stats
- Completions: 54
- Attempts: 86
- Completion Percentage: 62.8&
- Passing Yards: 648
- Passing Touchdowns: 5
- Interceptions: 3
- Y
- Passer Rating: 138.4
- Rushing Yards: 172
Rushing Touchdowns: 1