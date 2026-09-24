Pro Football Focus vs. CBS Mock Draft and the 2027 NFL Draft QB Class

1. Arch Manning, Texas

Arch Manning, Player Profile

Height : 6’4”

: 6’4” Weight : 222

: 222 Hometown : New Orleans, La.

: New Orleans, La. Year : Senior

: Senior Position: Quarterback

CBS Mock Draft vs. PFF Grades

CBS Mock Draft : No. 1 Overall

: No. 1 Overall PFF QB Grade Ranking: No. 74 overall (Tie)

It’s not as pretty as it is with some other quarterbacks and Manning's first three games have been uneven, with his 60.8 completion percentage and 6.8 yards per attempt lagging behind some of the other quarterbacks on this list. The vertical passing game remains the brighter spot, reflected in an 86.6 PFF deep grade.

Arch Manning 2026 Stats