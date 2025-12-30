Live NowLive
NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Ranking the 8 Head Coaches in the College Football Playoff

Patrick Kelleher

Host · Writer

Dec 30 5:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TENN

TENN

-3.5

-156

O 61.5

ILL

ILL

+3.5

+144

U 61.5

Dec 30 9:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
USC

USC

-6.5

-212

O 55.5

TCU

TCU

+6.5

+194

U 55.5

Dec 31 12:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
IOWA

IOWA

+6.5

+186

O 47.5

VAN

VAN

-6.5

-203

U 47.5

Dec 31 2:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ASU

ASU

N/A

N/A

N/A

DUKE

DUKE

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dec 31 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MICH

MICH

+7.5

+245

O 49.5

TEX

TEX

-7.5

-270

U 49.5

Dec 31 3:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NEB

NEB

+14.5

+426

O 50.5

UTAH

UTAH

-14.5

-488

U 50.5

Dec 31 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

+9.5

+300

O 39.5

OSU

OSU

-9.5

-335

U 39.5

Jan 1 12:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ORE

ORE

-2.5

-122

O 52.5

TTU

TTU

+2.5

+113

U 52.5

Jan 1 4:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ALA

ALA

+6.5

+203

O 48.5

IND

IND

-6.5

-223

U 48.5

Jan 1 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MISS

MISS

+6.5

+213

O 56.5

UGA

UGA

-6.5

-233

U 56.5

Jan 2 4:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NAVY

NAVY

-7.5

-257

O 53.5

CIN

CIN

+7.5

+233

U 53.5

Jan 2 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WAKE

WAKE

N/A

N/A

N/A

MSST

MSST

N/A

N/A

N/A

Jan 2 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ARIZ

ARIZ

-2.5

-144

O 51.5

SMU

SMU

+2.5

+138

U 51.5

Final
Washington covered 0,
BSU

BSU

10

WASH

WASH

38

Final
NC State covered 0,
MEM

MEM

7

NCST

NCST

31

Final
Alabama covered +2.5, O 43.5
ALA

ALA

34

OKLA

OKLA

24

Final
Miami (FL) covered +2.5, U 48.5
MIA

MIA

10

TXAM

TXAM

3

Final
Ole Miss covered -17.5, U 56.5
TULN

TULN

10

MISS

MISS

41

Final
James Madison covered +20.5, O 47.5
JMU

JMU

34

ORE

ORE

51

Final
Washington St. covered 0,
WSU

WSU

34

USU

USU

21

Final
Toledo covered +13.5, O 46.5
TOL

TOL

22

LOU

LOU

27

Final
Hawaii covered 0,
CAL

CAL

31

HAW

HAW

35

Final
Northwestern covered -13.5, U 43.5
CMU

CMU

7

NW

NW

34

Final
Minnesota covered -2.5, U 43.5
UNM

UNM

17

MINN

MINN

20

Final
East Carolina covered +13.5, U 53.5
PITT

PITT

17

ECU

ECU

23

Final
Penn St. covered 0,
PSU

PSU

22

CLEM

CLEM

10

Final
BYU covered -3.5, U 56.5
GT

GT

21

BYU

BYU

25

Final
Virginia covered +3.5, U 42.5
UVA

UVA

13

MIZZ

MIZZ

7

Final
Houston covered -2.5, O 44.5
LSU

LSU

35

HOU

HOU

38

