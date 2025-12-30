College Football Playoff Quarterbacks Ranked 1 Through 8

8. Behren Morton - Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech is in the College Football Playoff because its defense has been dominant and it has dump-trucked the rest of the Big 12 at the line of scrimmage. Don’t sleep on the Red Raiders’ offense because they can put up some points and are darn good as well. Texas Tech is averaging 42.5 points per game, and senior Behren Morton has been a big part of it with 240 yards per game and 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Now, Morton rotated with Will Hammond some, and there was a brief period when many called for the freshman to replace Morton because of his running ability (Morton has -81 rushing yards this season). In the past four games, Morton has thrown for seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

2025-26 Stats: 2,643 Passing YDS, 22 TD, 4 INT, 17 SACK, -81 Rushing YDS, 0 TD

Next Matchup: Texas Tech (+2.5) vs. Oregon

