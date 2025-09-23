Ranking the Top 15 SEC College Football Rivalries Right Now
John Canady
Host · Writer
15) South Carolina vs. Missouri
The battle of Columbia between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Missouri Tigers is one of the more underrated rivalries in the SEC. Neither fanbase likes the other, and that bad blood carries over onto the field between players and coaches. A battle now deprived of the new annual conference competitors will always bring forth big matchups when these two teams face off.
1) Alabama vs. Auburn
The battle between Alabama and Auburn is not only one of the best rivalries in the game, but some of the most iconic moments have come from this ongoing battle between in-state competitors. Dating back several decades, the bad blood between these two programs extends to every player who puts on the respective jerseys, and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon. The Iron Bowl will remain a top SEC rivalry for years to come.
2) Oklahoma vs. Texas
Also known as the Red River Rivalry, the rich history between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns ensures that top matchups will always be a part of their rivalry. With each program viewed as a contender in recent years, this battle has become one of the most anticipated.
3) Florida vs. Georgia
Georgia and Florida have historically been two of the best programs in the SEC for many years. The Bulldogs have seemingly been atop the conference since Kirby Smart's arrival, and the Gators have been looking to return to the level they once achieved in the mid-2000s. Still, when these two teams face off, expectations are high for a top battle.
4) Alabama vs. Tennessee
Alabama and Tennessee are two programs that not only carry a history of bad blood but also championship expectations each season. The Crimson Tide’s historic run with Nick Saban largely gives Bama the recent edge in this battle, but the Vols have shown plenty of fight in recent showdowns. Moving forward, this battle will remain a top SEC rivalry.
5) Alabama vs. LSU
Another SEC rivalry fulfilled by two storied programs is the ongoing battle between Alabama and LSU. More often than not, this showdown brings memorable moments and back-and-forth battles that both fanbases and college football fans across the nation look forward to.
6) Texas vs. Texas A&M
Another in-state rivalry that carries bad blood and high stakes is the yearly showdown between the Aggies and the Longhorns. Both Texas teams enter each matchup looking to take ownership of the shared Lone Star State, and with the battle set to continue, expect the rivalry only to grow richer.
7) Alabama vs. Georgia
Two programs that are notorious for contending at the top of the SEC tend to bring some of the best conference showdowns every year. With both squads looking to prove that the conference runs through them, this battle features a showdown between top recruits and top coaches. With the rivalry set to continue in Week 5, circle this one on the calendar.
8) Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss
Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s ongoing rivalry may not get as much attention as it deserves. Both teams carry bad blood for the opposing side, and with constant trash talk between the fanbases and players, this in-state rivalry belongs in the top 15.
9) Auburn vs. Georgia
Georgia’s ongoing rivalry against the Crimson Tide has been mentioned, but that’s not the only team from Alabama with which the Bulldogs have a history. Auburn and Georgia carry the same competitive edge into every matchup between programs, with an extra level of intensity than typical conference battles.
10) Florida vs. LSU
Florida and LSU seem to put together memorable matchups nearly every time they face off. Their most recent battle highlighted poor quarterback play, but more often than not, when the Gators and Tigers face off, both the players and their wild fan bases put the ongoing rivalry on full display.
11) Tennessee vs. Florida
The Battle of the South can’t be discussed without mentioning the rivalry between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators. Tennessee and Florida often put forth top-tier battles, and whether that’s solely due to in-conference play or the fact that each program carries bad blood for the other, there are always eyes on this matchup for a reason.
12) LSU vs. Ole Miss
Another rivalry on the horizon in Week 5 is LSU and Ole Miss. Two programs that often carry championship aspirations, with head coaches known for their intense coaching and fan bases that aren’t afraid to talk trash. The perfect combination for a growing rivalry between two SEC powerhouses.
13) South Carolina vs. Georgia
South Carolina is another team that has developed a rich rivalry against Georgia. Between the states sharing a border, the Gamecocks and Bulldogs tend to carry extra motivation into each battle, and more often than not, these showdowns come down to the wire.
14) Texas vs. Arkansas
The rivalry between Texas and Arkansas may not seem like the most exciting on this list, especially with the recent struggles of the Razorbacks. However, the hatred these programs share for one another often brings out the best in both sides, and whether it’s a blowout or a back-and-forth battle, it’s always wise to watch this matchup because you never know what will happen.
