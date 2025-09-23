Ranking the Top 15 SEC College Football Rivalries Right Now

15) South Carolina vs. Missouri

The battle of Columbia between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Missouri Tigers is one of the more underrated rivalries in the SEC. Neither fanbase likes the other, and that bad blood carries over onto the field between players and coaches. A battle now deprived of the new annual conference competitors will always bring forth big matchups when these two teams face off.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.