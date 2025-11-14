College Football: Every SEC Championship Game Scenario

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama is in a prime position to play for yet another SEC championship moving forward. The Crimson Tide can lose to Oklahoma or Auburn and still make it to Atlanta because of its head-to-head tiebreaker over Georgia. In addition, Bama's advantage over Ole Miss in conference opponent winning percentage gives them another upper hand. Add on the fact that Alabama is unlikely to lose both games, Kalen DeBoer's squad could block Georgia from reaching Atlanta for the fifth year in a row, while the Rebels are also held at arm’s length by a loss to the Bulldogs.