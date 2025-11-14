College Football: Every SEC Championship Game Scenario

Texas A&M Aggies

For Texas A&M to make the SEC title game, the Aggies control their own destiny. It's simple: win out and avoid chaos.

What Has to Happen:

Texas A&M beat South Carolina and Texas

What Could Happen:

If Texas A&M, Georgia, and Ole Miss are in a three-way tie for second place, Georgia would likely advance based on conference opponent winning percentage.

If Texas A&M, Mississippi, and Texas are in a three-way tie, Texas would be eliminated by a loss to Florida, one of three common opponents along with Mississippi State and Arkansas. The tiebreaker would then be conference opponent winning percentage. If that fails to break the stalemate, the SEC would turn to “capped relative scoring margin,” a formula created by the firm SportSource Analytics.

