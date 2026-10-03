Ranking Top 5 College Football Week 5 Matchups That Scream Upset Alert

3. Buckeyes vs. Kinnick Stadium
No. 14 Iowa over No. 5 Ohio State
Ohio State brings the horsepower. Iowa brings Kinnick (Stadium), an unbeaten record and absolutely no requirement that this game be aesthetically pleasing. The Hawkeyes just walked into Michigan and escaped 20-19. Now the degree of difficulty jumps considerably.
- Records: Ohio State 3-1 | Iowa 4-0
- Rankings: Ohio State No. 5 | Iowa No. 14
- Home/Away: Ohio State away | Iowa home
- Last Game: Ohio State beat Illinois 42-19 | Iowa beat Michigan 20-19
Upset temperature: Here's the number that makes you look twice. Ohio State's last visit to Kinnick ended 55-24 Iowa, with the Buckeyes throwing four interceptions. That was 2017, not 2026, but the building hasn't moved.