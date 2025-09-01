TCU vs North Carolina Top 5 Anytime TD Picks and Predictions

5. North Carolina Tar Heels Defense

Finally, we're rounding out our touchdown picks with an unassuming option, albeit one with plenty of upside. We're backing the Tar Heels' defense to put six points on the board for the home faithful.

North Carolina features just two returning players on defense. That affords Bill Belichick the luxury of indoctrinating his new recruits to play the brand of defense that is bound to deliver results. UNC finished with a -0.3 turnover differential in 2024, a metric that will assuredly cross into positive territory under Belichick.

TCU is playing in a hostile environment, and the Tar Heels' defense will use that to their advantage. At +700, UNC's defense is worth a flyer as an anytime touchdown scorer.

North Carolina Tar Heels Defense Any Time Touchdown Odds: +700