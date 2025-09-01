TCU vs North Carolina Top 5 Anytime TD Picks and Predictions
Grant White
Host · Writer
5. North Carolina Tar Heels Defense
Finally, we're rounding out our touchdown picks with an unassuming option, albeit one with plenty of upside. We're backing the Tar Heels' defense to put six points on the board for the home faithful.
North Carolina features just two returning players on defense. That affords Bill Belichick the luxury of indoctrinating his new recruits to play the brand of defense that is bound to deliver results. UNC finished with a -0.3 turnover differential in 2024, a metric that will assuredly cross into positive territory under Belichick.
TCU is playing in a hostile environment, and the Tar Heels' defense will use that to their advantage. At +700, UNC's defense is worth a flyer as an anytime touchdown scorer.
North Carolina Tar Heels Defense Any Time Touchdown Odds: +700
1. Gio Lopez, QB - North Carolina Tar Heels
It was a busy offseason for Bill Belichick as he rebuilds the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program to its former glory. Gio Lopez was a standout recruit via the transfer portal, and he should make his presence felt on Monday.
A dual-threat quarterback, Lopez had no apprehensions in using his legs last season. As a redshirt freshman, he rushed 83 times for 465 yards and seven touchdowns. Lopez appeared to improve as the 2024 season progressed. He churned out 325 rushing yards across the final six games of the regular season, while hitting double-digit rushing attempts in all but two of those contests.
Lopez was brought in to stabilize the rebuilt offense, and he'll be up to the task versus TCU. We're including him as the premier anytime touchdown scorer on Monday night.
Gio Lopez Any Time Touchdown Odds: +115
2. Eric McAlister, WR - TCU Horned Frogs
The TCU Horned Frogs had a mass exodus among their receiving corps. Still, Eric McAlister is one of the few holdovers, and his chemistry with Josh Hoover should pay off in the Week 1 finale.
Far from the most distinguished pass-catcher last year, McAlister's profile still stands out as one of the best in the Big 12. The senior wideout ranked second on the team in receiving yards and third on the team in touchdown receptions. With close to 200 targets up for grabs this year, McAlister figures to be the pass-first option every time TCU's offense is on the field.
His betting odds don't reflect his chances of scoring a touchdown versus North Carolina. On that basis, McAlister is a must-play in the anytime touchdown market.
Eric McAlister Any Time Touchdown Odds: +100
3. Trent Battle, RB - TCU Horned Frogs
Running the ball wasn't a strength for TCU last season. Their former leadback, Cam Cook, led the team with 460 yards on 119 carries, with wide receiver Savion Williams ranking second. That's a sad indictment of a rushing attack, but Trent Battle is here to rectify that.
Battle toted the ball just 44 times last season, still managing 186 yards and two scores. While he still figures to split backfield duties with Jeremy Payne, we like Battle's chances of shouldering most of the burden.
Not every shop is carrying Battle on the anytime touchdown board, but he's definitely worth a play if you can snag him.
Trent Battle Any Time Touchdown Odds: +333
4. Davion Gause, RB - North Carolina Tar Heels
Rushing the ball has been a hallmark of Bill Belichick's coaching philosophy since the beginning. With Davion Gause taking over duties in the Tar Heels' backfield, you can expect him to factor into the scoring against the Horned Frogs.
Gause saw a fair amount of action as a freshman. In 2024, the Florida native tallied 326 rushing yards on 67 carries, adding 45 yards on four passes. Surely, we can count on Belichick to take advantage of his every-down abilities.
Most impressively, Gause found paydirt on four occasions last year, including scores in each of the previous two games. Without anyone impeding his progress, the Tar Heels running back is a reliable bet to score in Week 1.
Davion Gause Any Time Touchdown Odds: -125
