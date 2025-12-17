5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 16)

3) Buffalo Bills
Ahead of Week 16, the Buffalo Bills (10-4) are considered one of the top teams in the AFC. It is tough to argue against that notion, especially in a down year for the conference. However, to put things simply, the Bills' defense worries me. In 2025, Buffalo ranked among the worst in stopping the run, allowing 143.1 YPG on the ground. Overall, the Bills are slotted 16th in defensive scoring (23.1 PPG). That did not keep NFL.com from listing Buffalo at No. 4 on its latest power rankings.