5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 16)

1) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) are facing perhaps more adversity than any NFL franchise right now. It was tough to see Micah Parsons go down with a season-ending knee injury, but I've had this squad overrated for a few weeks now. Mostly, I don't believe Green Bay's offense is as good as those of its fellow NFC contenders. As of now, the Pack is ranked 10th in scoring (24.9 PPG) and 14th in total yardage (341.9 YPG). Green Bay is currently listed at +650 to win the conference, but I find it more likely they miss the postseason entirely.

