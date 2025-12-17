Where All 32 NFL Teams Stand in the Super Bowl Race Right Now

13 Teams Eliminated from NFL Playoff Contention

Another four teams joined the ranks of the eliminated following Week 15. Most notably, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014. To make matters worse for Kansas City, the three-time Super Bowl MVP tore his ACL during the Chiefs' deciding loss to the Chargers. In typical Mahomes fashion, he wasted no time getting ACL and LCL surgery already in hopes of coming back as early as possible next season.

All Eliminated From Playoff Contention After Week 15:

AFC

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans

NFC

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

The Super Bowl rankings with every team mathematically still in the race get underway on the following slide.