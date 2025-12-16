Ranking the 10 Most Likely Teams To Make the NFL Playoffs Right Now | New No. 1!

NFL Playoff Odds News & Notes

As the NFL playoff picture becomes clearer, the odds for teams to make the postseason become fewer.

Following Week 15 wins, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have officially punched their tickets to the 2025 postseason. At the same time, it's not yet mathematically done for the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills. Still, because they are all but in and are off the FanDuel odds board, they won't be on our list.

Our top ten only focuses on potential playoff teams you can still wager on.

Flip forward to see the new No. 1 team on our list.

All odds courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook