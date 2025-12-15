Dolphins vs Steelers: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football (Week 15)

Two of the NFL’s most storied franchises clash in primetime as the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) host the Miami Dolphins (6-7) on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 15.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Spread: MIA +3 (-104) | PIT -3 (-118)

MIA +3 (-104) | PIT -3 (-118) Total: Over 42.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 42.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: MIA +152 | PIT -180

Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Kalshi Odds

Chance: MIA 39% | PIT 61%

MIA 39% | PIT 61% Spread: PIT -3.5 Yes (48¢) | No (54¢)

PIT -3.5 Yes (48¢) | No (54¢) Total: Over 42.5 Yes (50¢) | No (52¢)

Prop #1: MIA WR Malik Washington OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Washington has cleared this line in five of his past seven games , continuing to operate as Miami’s WR2 .

, continuing to operate as . He draws a great matchup against a Steelers defense that entered Week 15 having allowed the second-most yards to opposing wide receivers.

Prop #2: PIT RB Kenneth Gainwell 5+ Receptions (+168)

Gainwell is seeing significant usage in the passing game, earning 24 targets over his last four games and hauling in 5+ receptions in three of them .

and hauling in . Miami entered the week ranking in the bottom of the league in receptions allowed to running backs (59).

