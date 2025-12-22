NFL · 4 hours ago
49ers vs Colts: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football (Week 16)
Philip Rivers makes a second consecutive start as the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) host the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 16.
Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!
Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
Where to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Indianapolis Colts
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Where to Watch: ESPN
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
San Francisco 49ers vs Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds
- Spread: SF -5.5 (-105) | IND +5.5 (-115)
- Total: Over 46.5 (-105) | Under (-115)
- Moneyline: SF -240 | IND +198
San Francisco 49ers vs Indianapolis Colts Kalshi Odds
- Chance: SF 68% | IND 32%
- Spread: SF -6.5 Yes (45¢) | No (56¢)
- Total: Over 45.5 Yes (53¢) | No (48¢)
Prop #1: SF TE George Kittle OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
- Kittle has cleared this line in five consecutive games, averaging 76.9 receiving yards per game during that span.
- The Indianapolis secondary has struggled to contain tight ends all season. Entering Week 16, the Colts have surrendered the fifth-most receiving yards and receptions to the position, making this a prime “smash spot" for Kittle.
- With wideout Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle) officially ruled out, QB Brock Purdy should lean even more heavily on his most reliable target.
Prop #2: IND RB Jonathan Taylor OVER 3.5 Receptions (+112)
- Taylor just missed this mark in Rivers’s first start, catching three of four targets. At 44 years old, Rivers’s vertical arm strength is limited, making Taylor the primary beneficiary of high-percentage “safety valve" throws.
- He draws a great matchup against a 49ers defense that has allowed the second-most receptions to running backs this season (78).
- Getting this at +112 offers excellent value for a high-volume back who rarely leaves the field, especially if the Colts find themselves in a negative game script requiring more passing.
