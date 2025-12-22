49ers vs Colts: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football (Week 16)

Philip Rivers makes a second consecutive start as the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) host the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 16.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers vs Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds

Spread: SF -5.5 (-105) | IND +5.5 (-115)

SF -5.5 (-105) | IND +5.5 (-115) Total: Over 46.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

Over 46.5 (-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: SF -240 | IND +198

San Francisco 49ers vs Indianapolis Colts Kalshi Odds

Chance: SF 68% | IND 32%

SF 68% | IND 32% Spread: SF -6.5 Yes (45¢) | No (56¢)

SF -6.5 Yes (45¢) | No (56¢) Total: Over 45.5 Yes (53¢) | No (48¢)

Prop #1: SF TE George Kittle OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Kittle has cleared this line in five consecutive games , averaging 76.9 receiving yards per game during that span.

, averaging during that span. The Indianapolis secondary has struggled to contain tight ends all season. Entering Week 16, the Colts have surrendered the fifth-most receiving yards and receptions to the position, making this a prime “smash spot" for Kittle.

to the position, making this a prime “smash spot" for Kittle. With wideout Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle) officially ruled out, QB Brock Purdy should lean even more heavily on his most reliable target.

Prop #2: IND RB Jonathan Taylor OVER 3.5 Receptions (+112)

Taylor just missed this mark in Rivers’s first start, catching three of four targets . At 44 years old, Rivers’s vertical arm strength is limited, making Taylor the primary beneficiary of high-percentage “safety valve" throws .

. At 44 years old, Rivers’s vertical arm strength is limited, making Taylor the primary beneficiary of high-percentage . He draws a great matchup against a 49ers defense that has allowed the second-most receptions to running backs this season (78) .

. Getting this at +112 offers excellent value for a high-volume back who rarely leaves the field, especially if the Colts find themselves in a negative game script requiring more passing.

