NFL MNF Week 15 Most Bet Anytime TD: Dolphins vs Steelers

Here are the most bet NFL Week 15 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Achane is seen as Miami’s most dynamic scoring threat, capable of turning any touch into a touchdown. Bettors trust his big-play upside more than traditional goal-line usage.

The price is drawing attention. Bettors see Metcalf as a receiver who can score without heavy volume, especially on broken coverage or red-zone isolation routes.

This is a value play on explosiveness. Bettors are backing Waddle’s ability to score from distance, particularly if defensive attention shifts elsewhere.

Role-based optimism is driving this one. Bettors expect Gainwell to be involved near the goal line or in pass-heavy scoring packages.

Pure upside play. The long odds suggest bettors are chasing a surprise touchdown from a speed back who only needs one crease to cash.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.