NFL Week 15 MNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Dolphins vs Steelers

Week 15 in the NFL concludes with a matchup between two storied franchises: the Miami Dolphins (6-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) battle on Monday Night Football.

Pittsburgh enters the contest as 3.0-point home favorites.

Below are my top anytime scorer props, beginning with Dolphins running back De’Von Achane.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. MIA RB De’Von Achane Anytime TD (-115)

Miami’s offense continues to flow entirely through Achane. The dynamic dual-threat leads the team with 11 total touchdowns (7 rushing, 4 receiving) and has found the end zone in back-to-back games. Pittsburgh will be missing star defensive end T.J. Watt (lung), significantly weakening their edge run defense. Basically, a lock for 20+ touches, Achane is the safest TD option on the board.

2. PIT TE Pat Freiermuth Anytime TD (+480)

The Dolphins have allowed the third-most touchdowns to tight ends this season (7). While Freiermuth hasn’t made a significant impact in the yardage department, he’s been a viable red-zone weapon, ranking second on the team with eight red-zone targets, converting three of those looks into scores. At +480, the value here is excellent.

