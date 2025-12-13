10 NFL Defenses Dominating the League Heading Into Week 15

As Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant claimed, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships." It’s one of the oldest adages of gridiron football because it’s true.

1) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans (7-5) are a team that no one wants to deal with in the playoffs right now, and much of that stems from their ferocious defense. Houston has incredible strength up front, as Pro Football Focus gives the Texans an 82.4 defensive line grade. From there, they also employ an incredibly athletic secondary and linebacking corps. To this point, Houston has given up only 174.0 YPG through the air. The overall product has been devastating for opposing offenses; the Texans’ 16.5 PPG against is the best mark in the NFL

2) Denver Broncos

In the midst of a historic campaign, the Denver Broncos (10-2) are one of the most explosive teams in football. As of now, Denver’s defense appears on track to break the NFL’s all-time single-season team-sack record; the Broncos have registered 51 sacks after 12 games. To make it a well-rounded attack, 16 different players have contributed to that figure. The whole scheme seems to be thriving. Denver has surrendered just 18.2 PPG, which lands fourth in the league. Genuinely, there is no weakness to this group as currently constructed.

3) Seattle Seahawks

A freight train out of the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle Seahawks (9-3) are an extremely physical group. Seattle has developed a new brand of bully ball, not too dissimilar to their “Legion of Boom" days. Presently, the Seahawks’ defense is holding opponents to only 18.1 PPG: third in the NFL. They have been quite dominant against the run. After a dozen contests, Seattle has surrendered just 88.8 YPG rushing. That level of prowess cannot be ignored, especially in the playoffs.

4) New England Patriots

Many experts like the Los Angeles Rams (9-3) to go the distance this season, and the sportsbooks concur. Ahead of Week 14, the Rams are the Super Bowl favorite across America, yielding +480 odds in the big-game market on FanDuel. Los Angeles is dazzling on offense, but perhaps it is the defense here that makes this squad a genuine title contender. The Rams have allowed only 17.5 PPG at this juncture, which is also the NFC’s best defensive clip. From there, PFF has Los Angeles’ D-line at second overall behind an 83.4 grade.

5) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) are another squad with real hopes of hoisting the next Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara. Green Bay is reliable on offense and fiercely disruptive on defense. The Packers’ D currently ranks first in the conference in terms of yardage surrendered (284.8 YPG). From there, GB has done a fabulous job keeping opponents’ points off the board. After a dozen games, the Pack has allowed only 18.8 PPG, which is another top-six figure in the NFL. This unit has dynamic athletes all over the formation—tread lightly.

6) Los Angeles Rams

I very much like what the New England Patriots (11-2) are doing on both sides of the football this year, but it’s their efforts on defense that make them really dangerous. Overall, New England’s defense ranks fifth in scoring (18.5 PPG) and seventh in yards against (296.4 YPG). The Pats have been particularly tough on opponents’ ground attacks. As of now, they’ve given up just 89.5 YPG rushing. It is no accident that New England boasts the NFL’s best record to start December.

7) Los Angeles Chargers

Despite a few inconsistent performances, the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) have all the necessary talent to make a serious run in 2025. The Bolts are anchored by a strong defensive group once again this year. Quietly, Los Angeles is ranked third when it comes to yards surrendered (275.3 YPG). Much of that dominance can be attributed to the Chargers’ blanketing secondary. As of now, they have given up only 168.3 YPG through the air: second overall. Their efforts have earned them a -154 betting price (per FanDuel) to make the playoffs, which carries a 60.6% implied probability.

8) Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) are not enjoying their customary success this season, but it is tough to blame that on the defense. After 12 contests, the Chiefs’ D is still present on most significant top-ten metric lists. Kansas City has done well to limit scoring chances for its opponents, surrendering just 19.3 PPG at this time. This team is down, but not out. Whether we like it or not, the Chiefs boast a championship pedigree unlike any other squad right now. Let’s see if KC heats up as we enter the final stretch of 2025.

9) Jacksonville Jaguars

They’ve had a few up-and-down showings as of late, but the Buffalo Bills (8-4) are undoubtedly legit. The Bills’ offense has been dominant in 2025. Meanwhile, the D here is more than serviceable. Buffalo’s defensive backfield has allowed only 163.2 YPG through the air, which is the top clip in football ahead of Week 14. The NFL franchise from Western New York utilizes an ensemble cast on defense, blending veteran experience with youthful athleticism.

10) Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns (2-9) are taking loss after loss this year. However, the defense is on its way to a record-setting season. The Browns have tallied 43 sacks on opponents’ quarterbacks. Of course, 19 of those have come from the mighty Myles Garrett, who will almost certainly win his second AP DPOY award in 2025-26. He’s also the biggest reason why Cleveland has the top-ranked defensive line (90.6) at PFF. Overall, the Browns have allowed just 271.3 total YPG; that’s the second-best clip in the NFL right now. Cleveland’s D is one of the most explosive units in football. It’s just a shame they do not have a proper offense to complement this bunch.

