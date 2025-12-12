Pro Football Doc, Dr. David Chao, breaks down the injuries to Philip Rivers, Tee Higgins, and Rome Odunze ahead of NFL Week 15.

Philip Rivers. I strongly believe he’s going to start and play, even if Riley Leonard is healthy. Why? Because the wily veteran has more upside than Riley Leonard – and probably more downside – but the Colts are trying to make the playoffs. Medically and health-speaking, the last thing to go is arm strength. Yes, he won’t be mobile. Yes, he’s somewhat out of shape. But remember, historically, he’s never been mobile, and he can take a hit – the longevity streak. His arm strength will be there, and so will his mind, as he’s now a head coach for a high school team and running the same offense that Shane Steichen does. Look for some good things to happen for Philip Rivers and for him to start this week.

If Philip Rivers plays, he has a -13.6% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects his health, the Colts’ pass offense, and the Seahawks’ pass defense; therefore, we expect him to be UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Tee Higgins. I hope he’s OK. He’s had a couple of straight limited practices, but I really don’t see how Tee Higgins can play, even though the Bengals’ playoff chances are still alive. He just had a concussion the previous week, was cleared two days before the game, and had two injury checks – which he passed – but after the game, he reported symptoms. So that’s a presumed second concussion within two weeks. First concussion, at least a week. Second concussion, at least a month. I see the limited practices, but from a medical perspective, I don’t see how he gets cleared to play this week. As a matter of fact, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t go on IR. Let’s hope for the best.

If Tee Higgins plays, he has a 13% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects his health, the Bengals’ pass offense, and the Ravens’ pass defense; therefore, we expect him to be OVER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Rome Odunze has a stress fracture in his foot. He had been playing through it, his production dipped, he missed some time, and now he may be coming back. But look for dipped production from Rome Odunze for the rest of the season. It’s very hard to cut and run routes and run the full route tree with a stress fracture in your foot. That usually requires surgery. He’s probably holding off on surgery because he wants to try to finish the season and do what he can for his team, but expect lower production.

Rome Odunze has a -37.6% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Odunze, the Bears’ pass offense, and the Browns’ pass defense; therefore, we expect him to be UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

