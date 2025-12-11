Falcons vs Buccaneers: Best NFL Player Prop Bets on Kalshi

It’s an NFC South battle on Thursday Night Football as the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) to kick off Week 15 in the NFL.

The Buccaneers enter the contest as 4.5-point favorites, but the real value tonight lies in the individual matchups. Here are three player prop trades on Kalshi, with insights from our advanced model.

Prop #1: ATL QB Kirk Cousins | YES 0.5 Passing Touchdowns (-223)

SportsGrid Projection: 1.1

Analysis:

Cousins absolutely torched the Bucs last season, throwing for a combined 785 yards and eight touchdowns in two starts against them.

in two starts against them. Tampa Bay has allowed the seventh-most passing touchdowns this season, giving Cousins a high floor even if the yardage total is lower.

Prop #2: TB RB Bucky Irving | YES 2.5 Receptions (-170)

SportsGrid Projection: 2.8

Analysis:

Irving is averaging 3.8 receptions per game this season.

this season. The second-year back caught four passes against the Falcons back in Week 1.

against the Falcons back in Week 1. Atlanta ranks in the bottom half of the league in receptions allowed to running backs (59).

Prop #3: TB RB Rachaad White | YES 16.5 Rushing Yards (-108)

SportsGrid Projection: 23.1

Analysis:

White was efficient last week, handling 11 carries for 53 yards while spelling starter Bucky Irving.

while spelling starter Bucky Irving. On a short week, and with Irving playing just his third game since returning from injury (shoulder/foot), we expect White to remain involved in the rotation.

