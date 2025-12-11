Ranking All 16 AFC Teams by Their Title Chances Right Now

10) Indianapolis Colts

AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +680 --> This Week's Odds: +5500

The Indianapolis Colts (8-4) massive odds slide can be attributed to former starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffering a season-ending torn Achilles injury last week. Indy also dropped its third straight in the process, via a 36-19 defeat to division-rival and now AFC Central leaders, the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4).

In case you may have been living under a rock, perhaps in a retirement community garden, Indianapolis is bringing back 44-year-old grandfather, Philip Rivers (pictured above working out this week), to try to steady the ship.

Rivers last played in the league in 2020 for his one and only campaign with the Colts. Before that, the six-time Pro Bowl pivot spent 16 seasons with the Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers.

Can Rivers help salvage the season for what looked like one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC earlier this season? Stay tuned.