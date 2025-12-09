Ranking the 15 Most Likely Teams To Make the NFL Playoffs Right Now

NFL Playoff Odds News & Notes

The Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos have all but cemented their playoff spots.

With four games to go, the Pats (11-2) hold a three-game lead over the last AFC playoff spot and a two-game lead atop the AFC East over the Buffalo Bills.

Matching New England at 11-2, Denver has a two-game advantage over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. The Broncos also hold the tiebreaker over the Patriots and sit as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Over in the NFC, powered by MVP favorite Matthew Stafford (-160), the Rams are knotted atop the West with the Seattle Seahawks at 10-3. However, LA holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the 'Hawks and is the current No. 1 seed in the National Football Conference.

With all the standings updates out of the way, let's dive into potential playoff teams we can still wager on.

Broncos' Previous Week's NFL Playoffs Odds: -5000 --> This Week's Odds: OTB

Patriots' Previous Week's NFL Playoffs Odds: OTB --> This Week's Odds: OTB

Rams' Previous Week's NFL Playoffs Odds: OTB --> This Week's Odds: OTB

