Craig Carton on Double Standard With Travis Kelce and Justin Herbert.

Media Criticism and Athlete Accountability

There has been notable criticism of NFL player Justin Herbert for being perceived as rude to reporter Laura Rutledge after a game. This criticism stems from expectations placed on high-earning athletes to respect the roles of media professionals during post-game interactions. The general expectation is that, particularly as the quarterback of a successful team, engaging courteously with sideline reporters is part of the job.

Comparative Media Responses

However, a point of contention arises when comparing the media’s response to Herbert’s behavior to that of another NFL player, Travis Kelce, who reportedly avoided media engagements in similar circumstances. Kelce, despite his significant role on his team, missed post-game press conferences and media sessions, particularly after poor personal performances that affected crucial games. His consistent avoidance of the media during tough times has not elicited the same level of scrutiny or criticism that Herbert faced for a single perceived slight.

Public and Media Reactions

This disparity in reactions raises questions about consistency in media criticism and athlete accountability. Some suggest that the protective stance towards Laura Rutledge may involve her being a female reporter. The debate extends to discussing the broader responsibilities of athletes to the media, contrasting moments of victory and defeat, and how they should consistently engage regardless of game outcomes.

Further Complications and Critiques

Adding another layer to the situation are the reactions from fans and social media users, particularly when discussing Kelce. After comments on a sports show criticizing Kelce’s avoidance of media duties, the video clip was reported and taken down for harassment and bullying. This action prompted discussions about sensitivity and overprotection by online communities towards sports figures.

The comparative scrutiny between Justin Herbert and Travis Kelce illustrates not only the expectations of athlete behavior but also the varying degrees to which media and fans hold sports figures accountable. It underscores an ongoing discourse about fairness, media responsibilities, and the role of public critique in professional sports.