Buccaneers vs Falcons: Top NFL Player Props For TNF Tonight

Tonight’s primetime matchup features an NFC South battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Both teams are in entirely different situations, with the Falcons just looking to get through these last four weeks, and the Buccaneers trying to stop the bleeding and take back command of the division after losing four of their previous five games. Here are five player props to consider when handicapping this game.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Bucky Irving OVER 85.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

Bucky Irving has recently returned from injury, and the Buccaneers’ offense is thrilled to have him back. When healthy, Irving is among the most productive backs in the NFL. He has come close to reaching this number in the two contests since he’s been back, with 81 combined rushing and receiving yards in both. I expect Irving to be heavily relied on tonight.

Kyle Pitts OVER 5.5 Receptions

Kirk Cousins has made it a point to look at Kyle Pitts’s way plenty since he has taken over for the injured Michael Penix Jr. Pitts has received eight and ten targets in Atlanta’s last two games. Cousins has made it apparent that Pitts is one of his top targets, making this reception number tonight very reasonable.

Rachaad White OVER 18.5 Rushing Yards

As Bucky Irving still fully recovers from his injury, Rachaad White continues to see his share of carries on run downs. White is a veteran who has received starter reps throughout his career. Averaging just over four yards per carry, White could hit his rushing prop, seeing just around five carries, making this prop worth the look.

James Pearce Jr. To Record A Sack

Rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. has been on a tear lately, getting to the opposing quarterback. He has recorded a sack in five consecutive games and is showing no signs of slowing down. With his confidence at an all-time high, his +174 number is too good to pass up, especially for the reps he will get lined up on the opposite side of Tristan Wirfs.

Emeka Egbuka OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards

Emeka Egbuka has had a very productive rookie season, sitting at just over 800 yards with four games remaining. His numbers have stalled recently, partly due to his own injuries and the fact that he has also been Tampa Bay’s primary option for the majority of the time. The return of Mike Evans and his presence on the field will naturally open up one-on-one opportunities for Egbuka, making this 48.5 number worth the look.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.