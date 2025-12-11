NFL Week 15 TNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Falcons vs Buccaneers

Week 15 in the NFL kicks off with an NFC South clash as the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) on Thursday Night Football.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my best anytime touchdown scorer props for the matchup!

Date: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL TV: None

None Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Buccaneers -4.5 (-115) | Total: 44.5

Buccaneers -4.5 (-115) | 44.5 Moneyline: Falcons +200, Buccaneers -245

Anytime TD Prop #1: TB WR Emeka Egbuka (+185)

While the betting public chases the return of Mike Evans (+165), I think the real value lies with Egbuka in this prime matchup. Yes, the rookie has cooled off recently and hasn’t found the end zone since Week 10, but this is the perfect spot for a rebound. The Ohio State product torched this same Falcons secondary for two touchdowns in his NFL debut back in Week 1, and with Evans drawing defensive attention, Egbuka should see plenty of single coverage. Atlanta has surrendered the fourth-most touchdowns to wide receivers this season, making this an ideal scenario for Egbuka to snap his drought and get back to paydirt.

Anytime TD Prop #2: ATL RB Tyler Allgeier (+200)

Much to the dismay of Bijan Robinson fantasy owners, Allgeier continues to play a role in the Falcons’ offense. The 25-year-old bruiser has scored in three of is past five games, handling 13 red zone carries during that span. He now runs into a Tampa Bay defense that folds inside the 20, allowing touchdowns on nearly 69% of opponent red zone trips, the third-worst mark in the NFL. With that kind of high-leverage usage against a porous red zone defense, getting Allgeier at +200 is exceptional value.

