Kalshi Predicts the 8 NFL Division Winners Right Now (Week 15)

NFC East Winner: Philadelphia Eagles

The Kalshi markets suggest it would take a lot for the Eagles to give up the division. But they are certainly trying their best to hand it over to Dallas and keep the streak of no consecutive NFC East winners alive. We are currently seeing a mirror image of what happened to the Eagles in 2023 when they went on to lose seven of their final eight games. With Jalen Hurts in the worst funk of his career, Philadelphia has a lot to figure out.

NFC East Division Winner Odds

Philadelphia Eagles - 88%

Dallas Cowboys - 12%

Washington Commanders - N/A

New York Giants - N/A