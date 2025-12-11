NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 15

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. The holidays are here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 15!

After reclaiming the AFC South’s lead, the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) will be eager to host the New York Jets (3-11) in Duval County this Sunday. However, Jacksonville is facing a daunting spread of -12.5 points in this contest, and I believe the Jags can cover it.

For starters, the Jaguars have been the NFL’s most profitable team when playing at home. After six games at EverBank Stadium this year, they have a 5-1 (83.3%) ATS record. Jacksonville is also riding a four-game winning streak at this juncture. Throughout that span, the Jags have produced a whopping 30.5 PPG.

Conversely, aspects have not gone well for Gotham supporters in 2025. The Jets are ranked in the bottom third of the league in most significant metrics. Their offense is churning out only 278.4 total YPG, which lands 29th overall. New York is operating with an ineffective passing game, showing just 146.5 YPG through the air: dead last. Naturally, the defense is not much better. Ahead of Week 15, the Jets have surrendered 26.8 PPG.

When compared to Gang Green, Jacksonville is the much superior side. In particular, I see the Jaguars’ ground game posing problems for New York. The Jets have surrendered 139.5 YPG rushing to this point, which will likely lead to a big day from tailback Travis Etienne Jr. Etienne has averaged 4.5 yards per carry, and his consistency should allow Jacksonville to control this bid from wire-to-wire.

SportsGrid’s predictive analytics yields an 84% winning probability for the Jags in this spot. Given how these two teams match up, I am confident in Jacksonville winning by at least two touchdowns at home.

Best Bet: Jaguars -12.5 (-110)

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -6.5 (-105) | Total: 47.5 (-115/-105)

DAL -6.5 (-105) | 47.5 (-115/-105) Moneyline: MIN +225 | DAL -280

Sunday Night Football of Week 15 will feature the Minnesota Vikings (5-8) visiting the Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) at Jerry’s World. The Vikings are just happy to be getting consecutive starts from second-year signal caller J.J. McCarthy, while Dallas is clinging to its last bit of playoff hope.

Entering SNF, the Cowboys are listed with +590 odds (per FanDuel) to qualify for the upcoming postseason. That specific pricing indicates a 14.5% probability, which means Dallas has zero room for error moving forward. Quarterback Dak Prescott (73.4 QBR), who is this year’s league-leading passer, understands this urgency, and I expect him to have this offense churning at top gear. Remember: this is a team scoring 29.3 PPG right now. That clip is even higher at home, where the Boys have produced a booming 32.7 PPG.

Minnesota has displayed the good, the bad, and the ugly in the current campaign. It is tough to accurately gauge the Vikings this year, as they’ve dealt with numerous injuries to key positions. Minnesota shelled out 19.0 PPG in contests started by McCarthy. However, the 2023 CFP National Champion could be in line for a bountiful evening versus Dallas. The Cowboys’ defense has surrendered 255.2 YPG through the air, which is the highest clip in the NFL right now.

As with many over games involving Dallas, I like over 47.5 combined points here. The Cowboys have been the league’s top squad in overs, going 9-4 (69.2%) in the totals market. They score early and often while also allowing opponents to score a ton (29.7 PPG).

I am diligently monitoring the availability of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), who remains questionable for action on Sunday night. Regardless, I think we see 48 or more total points in this game, but having Lamb out there would certainly help.

Best Bet: Over 47.5 (-115)

Week 15 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

