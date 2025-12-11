NFL Week 15 Thursday Night Football | Falcons vs Buccaneers Most Bet 1st TD Scorers

Week 15’s Thursday Night Football offering features an NFC South rematch, with the Atlanta Falcons looking to play spoiler against the playoff-hopeful but desperate Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At BetMGM, A fresh round of attention is being paid to the first touchdown market, where shifting roles, returning playmakers, and Week 1 matchup results are shaping public interest. With both offenses relying on different personnel than in their first meeting this season, bettors have gravitated toward early-scoring options ahead of kickoff.

Let’s dissect the five most bet anytime touchdown plays at BetMGM.

Where to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: TB -5.5 (-105) | Total: 43.5

TB -5.5 (-105) | 43.5 Moneyline: ATL +225 | TB -275

1. TB Bucky Irving 1st TD (+700)

Bucky Irving is the most popular first touchdown selection, fueled by his scoring consistency and dual-threat involvement. Irving has 353 rushing yards, 239 receiving yards, one rushing touchdown, and three receiving touchdowns in six games this season, finding the end zone in four of six appearances—including each of the past two.

Since returning from a two-month absence due to shoulder and foot issues in Week 13, where he posted 81 scrimmage yards with a rushing TD against the Arizona Cardinals, Irving is once again being treated as a lead back. The Falcons know all about the former Oregon Ducks standout’s ability, as he had 47 scrimmage yards and a receiving TD in Week 1 vs. Atlanta.

The Falcons have allowed eight rushing TDs to RBs (T-13) and four receiving TDs (T-2nd most), shaping public interest in Irving’s early scoring potential.

2. TB Mike Evans 1st TD (+750)

Mike Evans’ first touchdown market is influenced by both his likely return to action and his long-standing scoring history against Atlanta. The 32-year-old has 14 receptions for 141 yards and one TD across an injury-plagued season in which he has missed nine games due to hamstring and clavicle injuries. Evans posted five catches for 51 yards on eight targets in Week 1 against Atlanta but did not score.

Last year, the 12-year vet recorded two touchdowns in his lone matchup with the Falcons, and across his career, he has reached the end zone 13 times in 19 meetings—his most TDs against any opponent. With Evans activated from IR this week, public action reflects familiarity with his historical red-zone profile.

3. ATL Bijan Robinson 1st TD (+450)

Bijan Robinson has drawn significant public attention due to his expanded role and recent scoring surge. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,081 rushing yards and has five rushing touchdowns, though Tyler Allgeier’s eight rushing scores have reduced some goal-line involvement. Robinson also has two receiving TDs and has scored in six games this season, including three touchdowns across his past four outings.

In Week 1 vs Tampa Bay, he was limited to 24 rushing yards. Still, the former eighth overall draft pick delivered six catches for 100 yards and a receiving TD—a 50-yard strike from Michael Penix Jr. With Kirk Cousins now under center, following Penix’s season-ending knee injury, the offensive dynamic has shifted. Still, Robinson continues to see meaningful passing usage, including seven targets two weeks ago.

4. TB Emeka Egbuka 1st TD (+800)

Emeka Egbuka remains one of the most frequently selected options due to his scoring track record and Week 1 success against Atlanta. He has 54 receptions for 806 yards and six receiving TDs—tied for 11th in the league—scoring in five games this season. He has found the end zone just once in his past eight games, but opened the year with two touchdowns and 67 yards on four catches against the Falcons.

Atlanta has allowed 21 passing TDs (T-10th most) and 16 receiving TDs to WRs, the fourth-most in the league, matching betting interest around Egbuka’s early-game touchdown potential.

5. ATL Darnell Mooney 1st TD (+2000)

Darnell Mooney enters the market as one of the longer-shot selections receiving notable public action. He has 22 catches on 54 targets for 329 yards and one touchdown this season, averaging 29.9 yards per game. His strongest outing came in Week 11—Cousins’ first start after Penix Jr.’s injury—when he caught all three of his targets for 74 yards, including a 49-yard fourth-quarter touchdown that sealed a win over the New Orleans Saints.

With Atlanta potentially adjusting its passing distribution following Drake London’s absence and as Kyle Pitts’ attempts to play through a knee injury, Mooney’s downfield usage could see an uptick.

Thursday Night Football Most Bet Anytime TD Market Closing Bell

Public action in the first touchdown market continues to follow scoring history, red-zone involvement, and Week 1 precedent. Tampa Bay’s backfield receiving production, Atlanta’s shifting workload at running back, and the return of key Buccaneers pass catchers have shaped where bettors are concentrating. With both teams leaning on different personnel than in the season’s opening meeting, the board reflects a blend of familiar matchup data and evolving roles entering Week 14.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets