NFL Week 15 Thursday Night Football | Falcons vs Buccaneers Most Bet Anytime TDs & Analysis

Thursday Night Football brings another pivotal NFC South rematch as the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet, with both teams navigating injuries, shifting workloads, and evolving offensive identities. As roles continue to adjust late in the season, the anytime touchdown market at BetMGM has drawn concentrated public action, particularly around running back usage, red-zone involvement, and returning wide receivers.

With both defenses ranking in the bottom half of the league in points allowed, bettors have leaned toward players with recent scoring production or expanded opportunities. Here’s where the public is firing ahead of kickoff tonight in Florida.

Where to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: TB -5.5 (-105) | Total: 43.5

TB -5.5 (-105) | 43.5 Moneyline: ATL +225 | TB -275

1. TB Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+120)

Bucky Irving has been the most targeted option in the anytime TD market. He enters Week 14 with 353 rushing yards, 239 receiving yards, one rushing touchdown, and three receiving touchdowns across six games. He has scored in four of six appearances, including each of the past two weeks. Since returning from a two-month absence, he looked good in his first game back in Week 13, posting 81 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD against the Arizona Cardinals. The lead back also had 47 scrimmage yards and a TD reception in the first meeting with Atlanta, back in Week 1.

The Falcons rank 14th in scrimmage yards allowed (322.5) and 20th in points allowed (24.1), while also being tied for 13th in rushing TDs allowed to RBs (eight). However, Atlanta is tied for allowing the second-most receiving TDs to RBs (four).

2. ATL Dylan Drummond Anytime TD (+700)

Dylan Drummond has yet to score this season, but his increased involvement has pushed this into one of the slate’s notable longshot markets. Through five games, he has seven receptions on 11 targets for 42 yards, and last week posted season highs in targets (five), yards (21), and snaps (61) with Drake London sidelined. London will miss tonight’s game, and Kyle Pitts is dealing with a knee issue. If Pitts can’t shake the questionable tag or is in any way limited, Drummond’s usage rate could jump.

The Buccaneers rank 21st in yards allowed (338.4) and 23rd in points allowed (25.0), while tying for allowing the 10th-most passing TDs (21). Tampa Bay has been stronger vs wideouts in the red zone, ranked 12th, having allowed just 11 to wideouts. That said, increased opportunity and longshot value have clearly influenced market interest.

3. TB Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD (+155)

Emeka Egbuka’s touchdown market continues to attract attention. He has 54 catches for 806 yards and six receiving touchdowns—tied for 11th in the league—and has scored in five games this season. However, the rookie receiver has reached the end zone just once over his past eight contests. He opened the year with 67 yards and two touchdowns on four catches vs. Atlanta.

The Falcons are tied for the 10th-most passing TDs allowed (21) and have surrendered the fourth-most receiving TDs to WRs (16), a trend that aligns with bettor interest despite his recent scoring slowdown.

4. TB Mike Evans Anytime TD (+165)

Both injury uncertainty and historical production shape Mike Evans’ market. He has 14 receptions on 31 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown this season. After missing three early-season games with a hamstring injury, he fractured his clavicle upon returning in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. The long-time Buc remains questionable but is trending toward suiting up tonight.

Before going down for much of the season, Evans caught five passes for 51 yards on eight targets in Week 1 against Atlanta, though he did not score. Last season, the 32-year-old veteran No. 1 wideout recorded five receptions and two touchdowns in his lone meeting with the Falcons. Across his career, Evans has posted 75.3 receiving yards per game and 13 touchdowns in 19 matchups against Atlanta—the most touchdowns he has against any opponent.

With the Texas A&M alum activated from IR this week, bettors have still gravitated to his established history in this rivalry. Even if the 11-time 1,000-yard receiver is on a snap count, he’s always a danger to reach paydirt if he suits up.

5. ATL Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+195)

Tyler Allgeier has been a frequent scoring option for Atlanta, drawing attention in the anytime TD market. He has 378 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards, and eight rushing touchdowns—tied for seventh-most in the NFL. He has scored in seven games this season, including four touchdowns across his past five contests. Allgeier logged 24 rushing yards with no receptions in Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers rank eighth in rushing yards allowed (100.6 per game) but are tied for the eighth-most rushing TDs allowed (15). They are also tied for the second-most receiving TDs allowed to RBs (four).

Thursday Night Football Most Bet Anytime TD Market Closing Bell

Public attention has centered on scoring history, red-zone opportunities, and expanded roles as the Falcons and Buccaneers meet for the second time this season. With both defenses positioned in the lower half of the league in points allowed and multiple key playmakers returning or recently coming back from injury, the anytime touchdown prop board reflects a blend of recent form and matchup-driven expectations. These props represent where bettors are concentrating their attention ahead of kickoff, rather than specific recommendations.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets