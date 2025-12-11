Falcons vs Buccaneers Betting Trends | NFL Week 15 Thursday Night Football

Week 15 opens with the Atlanta Falcons–Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second and final matchup of the season, and we offer a clear snapshot of how the Thursday Night Football market has moved since opening at BetMGM.

Falcons vs Buccaneers – Spread Insights (BetMGM) Team Opening Spread Current Spread % Bets % Handle Atlanta Falcons +5.5 +4.5 22% 37% Tampa Bay Buccaneers -5.5 -4.5 78% 63% The spread has tightened from Bucs -5.5 to -4.5, even with most tickets and handle on Tampa Bay. Atlanta is still catching more than a field goal in a spot where public action leans heavily toward the home favorite. In some places, the line has since moved back up to 5.5.

Falcons vs Buccaneers – Total Insights (BetMGM) Side Opening Total Current Total % Bets % Handle Over 44.5 44 56% 61% Under 44.5 44 44% 39% The total has nudged down from 44.5 to 44, but the Over still holds a majority of tickets and handle. Both defenses sit in the lower half of the league in points allowed, which aligns with the slight public lean toward a higher-scoring game. The over/under has dropped as low as 43.5 today.

Falcons vs Buccaneers – Moneyline Insights (BetMGM) Team Opening ML Current ML % Bets % Handle Atlanta Falcons +180 +225 33% 13% Tampa Bay Buccaneers -220 -275 67% 87% Moneyline support is firmly behind Tampa Bay, with two-thirds of tickets and an even larger share of handle on the Bucs. Atlanta accounts for a small slice of the money, signaling limited appetite for the road upset at current prices.

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets