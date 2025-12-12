Predicting Every NFC Week 15 Game With Score Projections

Thanksgiving is behind us, meaning we’re in the stretch drive of the NFL season. There is still a lot to be determined, as division races and playoff spots are just starting to heat up.

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: NYG -2.5 | Total: 47.5

NYG -2.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: NYG -140 | WSH +120

The Commanders’ injury-plagued season continues with a Week 15 intra-divisional clash versus the Giants. Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for the contest, capping Washington’s offensive ceiling. Combined with their lackluster defensive efforts, the Commanders rightfully enter Sunday’s NFC East battle as short road underdogs. While the Giants only have two wins on the season, Jaxson Dart has looked more like a competent NFL starter as the season progresses. Washington can look forward to a high draft pick at the 2026 NFL Draft, a position that will be strengthened following this one.

Predicted Outcome: Giants 28 – Commanders 17

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -11.5 | Total: 38.5

PHI -11.5 | 38.5 Moneyline: PHI -900 | LV +550

The Eagles barely resemble the Super Bowl-winning identity they built last year. Thankfully, they’ll have the chance to rekindle that look against the lifeless Raiders. Las Vegas ranks as the worst offensive team in the NFL, averaging 284.5 yards and 15.1 points per game, both of which have decreased in its last efforts. The Eagles are capable of more than they’ve shown with their most recent performances, but they should have no problem getting back on the winning track at Lincoln Financial Field.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 28 – Raiders 10

Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CHI -7.5 | Total: 38.5

CHI -7.5 | 38.5 Moneyline: CHI -425 | CLE

The Bears’ five-game winning streak came to an end last week, but they’ll have the chance to get back on the winning track in Week 15. Chicago hosts the Browns in a must-win non-conference matchup. The NFC North features some of the top Super Bowl contenders, and the Bears can’t afford to cede any ground. Unfortunately, the playoff hopefuls will face a sincere challenge against Cleveland’s imposing defensive unit. The Browns have no problem applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks, putting the Bears’ offensive efficiency in jeopardy. Chicago escapes with the win, but they won’t be able to cover the spread.

Predicted Outcome: Bears 18 – Browns 14

Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: HOU -9.5 | Total: 42.5

HOU -9.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: HOU -600 | ARI +400

The Texans have mounted a late-season charge up the standings, a trajectory that carries them into a very winnable matchup versus the Cardinals. Houston’s ascent has been propelled by its league-leading defense. So far this season, they rank first in scoring and total defense, stacking up equally as impressively against the pass and rush. Moreover, they won’t face a sincere challenge from the offensively bankrupt Cardinals. With no wins over its last five games and with just 34 points over its previous two, Arizona will be dismantled in the Lone Star State.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 24 – Cardinals 3

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -13.5 | Total: 42.5

SEA -13.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: SEA -1400 | IND +750

And just like that, the Colts’ playoff hopes are effectively dashed. With just one win over its last five games, Indianapolis has lost all momentum from its early-season surge. Now, without Daniel Jones under center, their chances of holding onto their playoff spot are all but squashed. The Seahawks continue to challenge for the top spot in the division and conference, and they won’t look past Sunday’s test against the Colts.

Predicted Outcome: Seahawks 31 – Colts 10

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: SF -12.5 | Total: 44.5

SF -12.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: SF -900 | TEN +550

The Niners’ defense hasn’t been challenged in weeks, and they get another easy assignment on Sunday. San Francisco is tasked with slowing down a downtrodden Titans squad that won their “Super Bowl" by defeating the Browns last week. Falling below 13 points in two of their previous four outings, it’s unlikely the Titans replicate last week’s success against a fierce 49ers defense. San Francisco cruises to victory, covering the spread in a low-scoring affair.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 24 – Titans 6

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: GB -2.5 | Total: 43.5

GB -2.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: GB -135 | DEN +115

As the Packers will eventually find out, victory doesn’t come easily in the thin mountain air of Mile High Stadium. Green Bay enters Sunday’s non-conference tilt as short road chalk, but the NFC North leaders will have a hard time breaking through the Broncos’ stout defense. While the Packers have employed a bend-but-don’t-break mentality, the Broncos’ offense will be comfortable operating in their friendly confines. We’re backing the home side in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Broncos 17 – Packers 14

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: CAR -2.5 | Total: 40.5

CAR -2.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: CAR -150 | NO +130

The Panthers’ grasp on the division title is within reach. Tied with the Bucs at 7-6, the Panthers need to tilt the odds in their favor with a late-season push. But depending on how Thursday Night Football shakes out, Carolina could be leading the NFC South by the end of Week 15. New Orleans has looked better of late, but defensive miscues continue to be a limiting factor. The Panthers will take advantage on Sunday, ensuring they leave The Big Easy with a win.

Predicted Outcome: Panthers 14 – Saints 12

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -5.5 | Total: 55.5

LAR -5.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: LAR -275 | DET +225

At the start of the season, many probably thought this would be the first iteration of the NFC Championship Game. While it’s still a possibility, the Lions need to take care of business and get a little help if they hope to make the playoffs this season. Eclipsing 34 points in two of its last three, Detroit’s offense is rounding into shape. They need to operate at maximum capacity if they hope to break through the Rams’ stifling defense. Amid a downturn in LA’s defensive efficiency, we expect the Lions to pull off the unexpected upset at SoFi Stadium.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 38 – Rams 35

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -5.5 | Total: 47.5

DAL -5.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: DAL -270 | MIN +220

The Cowboys are clinging to expiring playoff hopes. Sitting 6-6-1 with four weeks to go, it would take a minor miracle for Dallas to make it into the postseason. Still, that won’t stop them from putting their best foot forward in Sunday Night Football’s showdown versus the Vikings. Minnesota’s chances of victory are boosted by J.J. McCarthy, who is coming off a three-touchdown performance in last week’s win over Washington. But with the Cowboys’ defense looking better than ever, it’s unlikely he matches that production in Dallas. Despite their best efforts, the Vikings come up short.

Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 27 – Vikings 20

