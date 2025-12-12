Predicting Every AFC Week 15 Game With Score Projections

Thanksgiving is behind us, meaning we’re in the stretch drive of the NFL season. There is still a lot to be determined, as division races and playoff spots are just starting to heat up.

Check out our weekly predictions for every Week 15 NFL contest!

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -11.5 | Total: 38.5

PHI -11.5 | 38.5 Moneyline: PHI -900 | LV +550

The Eagles barely resemble the Super Bowl-winning identity they built last year. Thankfully, they’ll have the chance to rekindle that look against the lifeless Raiders. Las Vegas ranks as the worst offensive team in the NFL, averaging 284.5 yards and 15.1 points per game, both of which have decreased in its last efforts. The Eagles are capable of more than they’ve shown with their most recent performances, but they should have no problem getting back on the winning track at Lincoln Financial Field.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 28 – Raiders 10

Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CHI -7.5 | Total: 38.5

CHI -7.5 | 38.5 Moneyline: CHI -425 | CLE

The Bears’ five-game winning streak came to an end last week, but they’ll have the chance to get back on the winning track in Week 15. Chicago hosts the Browns in a must-win non-conference matchup. The NFC North features some of the top Super Bowl contenders, and the Bears can’t afford to cede any ground. Unfortunately, the playoff hopefuls will face a sincere challenge against Cleveland’s imposing defensive unit. The Browns have no problem applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks, putting the Bears’ offensive efficiency in jeopardy. Chicago escapes with the win, but they won’t be able to cover the spread.

Predicted Outcome: Bears 18 – Browns 14

Stadium: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -2.5 | Total: 51.5

BAL -2.5 | 51.5 Moneyline: BAL -145 | CIN +125

Effectively eliminated from postseason contention, the Bengals need to assume the role of spoiler to close out the 2025 campaign. They get to take a massive swing versus the Ravens in Week 15. Cincinnati’s defensive woes are well-documented, but its offense has rounded into tip-top shape with the return of Joe Burrow. They will wield that advantage unmercifully against a weak Baltimore defense that is prone to big plays. Well, it won’t be considered a massive upset; this contest will have long-term repercussions for the Ravens.

Predicted Outcome: Bengals 35 – Ravens 31

Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: HOU -9.5 | Total: 42.5

HOU -9.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: HOU -600 | ARI +400

The Texans have mounted a late-season charge up the standings, a trajectory that carries them into a very winnable matchup versus the Cardinals. Houston’s ascent has been propelled by its league-leading defense. So far this season, they rank first in scoring and total defense, stacking up equally as impressively against the pass and rush. Moreover, they won’t face a sincere challenge from the offensively bankrupt Cardinals. With no wins over its last five games and with just 34 points over its previous two, Arizona will be dismantled in the Lone Star State.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 24 – Cardinals 3

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -1.5 | Total: 49.5

BUF -1.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: BUF -125 | NE +105

Inarguably, Sunday’s battle between the Bills and Patriots is one of the most anticipated games of the week. The Pats have a stranglehold on the AFC East, but the Bills can still dethrone them before the end of the season. A win at Gillette Stadium would go a long way to helping Buffalo achieve its ultimate goal. While the Bills enter as short road favorites, the path to victory won’t come easily. New England’s defense is top-notch, and its offense has made tremendous strides this season. Expect a hard-fought battle, with the winner being decided by a last-second field goal.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 23 – Patriots 21

Stadium: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: JAX -13 | Total: 41.5

JAX -13 | 41.5 Moneyline: JAX -1200 | NYJ +700

The Jaguars control their own destiny in the AFC South, and their path to a division crown takes a turn for the better in Week 15. Jacksonville hosts the perpetually struggling Jets, who have just one win over their last four outings. New York’s offense is depleted, mustering more than 14 points once over the four-game stretch. At the same time, the Jets’ defense has failed to contain some weak offensive opponents. The Jags should cruise to victory, but we don’t envision an onslaught.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 – Jets 17

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: KC -5.5 | Total: 41.5

KC -5.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: KC -270 | LAC +220

The Chargers proved they’re for real, knocking off the defending champs in Week 14. Now they face last year’s runners-up, traveling to Kansas City for a showdown versus the Chiefs. KC’s playoff hopes are on life support, but this is still a team better than its record suggests. The Chiefs sit in the top ten in total offense and defense, pointing toward a late-season climb up the standings. The betting market has factored in their assumed progression into the line, but we think the victory comes more easily than the line suggests.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 28 – Chargers 20

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -13.5 | Total: 42.5

SEA -13.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: SEA -1400 | IND +750

And just like that, the Colts’ playoff hopes are effectively dashed. With just one win over its last five games, Indianapolis has lost all momentum from its early-season surge. Now, without Daniel Jones under center, their chances of holding onto their playoff spot are all but squashed. The Seahawks continue to challenge for the top spot in the division and conference, and they won’t look past Sunday’s test against the Colts.

Predicted Outcome: Seahawks 31 – Colts 10

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: SF -12.5 | Total: 44.5

SF -12.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: SF -900 | TEN +550

The Niners’ defense hasn’t been challenged in weeks, and they get another easy assignment on Sunday. San Francisco is tasked with slowing down a downtrodden Titans squad that won their “Super Bowl" by defeating the Browns last week. Falling below 13 points in two of their previous four outings, it’s unlikely the Titans replicate last week’s success against a fierce 49ers defense. San Francisco cruises to victory, covering the spread in a low-scoring affair.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 24 – Titans 6

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: GB -2.5 | Total: 43.5

GB -2.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: GB -135 | DEN +115

As the Packers will eventually find out, victory doesn’t come easily in the thin mountain air of Mile High Stadium. Green Bay enters Sunday’s non-conference tilt as short road chalk, but the NFC North leaders will have a hard time breaking through the Broncos’ stout defense. While the Packers have employed a bend-but-don’t-break mentality, the Broncos’ offense will be comfortable operating in their friendly confines. We’re backing the home side in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Broncos 17 – Packers 14

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: PIT -3.5 | Total: 41.5

PIT -3.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: PIT -185 | MIA +155

Somehow, the Steelers have reclaimed the lead in the AFC North. An upset victory over the Ravens in Week 14 staked Pittsburgh to the division lead as we head into the stretch drive. We don’t expect them to relinquish that title against a hot-and-cold Dolphins team. At times, Miami has looked like a playoff contender. But more often than not, this is still a team that can’t get out of its own way. Expect a multitude of turnovers on Monday Night Football, which should allow the Steelers to strengthen their lead atop the division.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 23 – Dolphins 18

