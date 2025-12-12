5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 15)

1) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) are the darlings of the league after taking down an unproven Bears team. Incidentally, the Packers now have +750 odds to win the next Lombardi Trophy, which is tied for second. On NFL.com's Week 15 power rankings, Green Bay lands fifth overall. The Pack's defense is incredibly explosive, but they have forced only a dozen turnovers so far. On offense, they seem to lack tenacity. Green Bay is averaging 117.2 rushing YPG, but more is desired from a group that has talented backs and a beefy offensive line. The Packers' stock feels a little overpriced at this juncture.

